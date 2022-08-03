Wednesday, August 3, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 3, 2022
Play

Arizonans say congress needs to do more to rein in health costs; NY droughts could advance with climate change; calls for infrastructure spending focus on rural Georgia.

2022 Talks - August 3, 2022
Play

A look at Tuesday s primary wins; the 'burn pits' bill heads to the president's desk; and; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a historic visit to Taiwan.

The Yonder Report - July 28, 2022
Play

Climbing a Nebraska wind turbine tower toward a career, a new study explores barriers to healthcare for LGBTQ communities, and rural radio listeners still tune their dial to ag shows.

Health and Wellness  |  Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New MN Law Enhances Confidentiality Program for Abuse Victims

Play

Wednesday, August 3, 2022   

A new Minnesota law has gone into effect this week involving a program that keeps address information confidential for victims of domestic abuse.

Minnesota's Safe at Home initiative assigns participants a post office box to use as their legal address, to help as they escape an abusive situation or a stalker. It also details how state and local agencies have to respond to data requests without disclosing the person's location. Among the changes is clarification of the requirement that a landlord cannot display a person's name who's in the Safe at Home program.

Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, a main sponsor of the bill, said no major issues prompted the updates, but they're still important.

"As technology changes, too," she said, "that we're sort of making sure that what is in statute matches with the reality of what it's like to live as someone who lives in fear for their safety."

Another change expands the definition of "real property records" that are prohibited from disclosure. Becker-Finn said they had long pushed for these updates, but general political gridlock proved to be an obstacle.

In broader efforts to help abuse and assault victims, Becker-Finn said she would like to see agencies be more responsive and sensitive to those reporting an incident. In many communities, she said, the way survivors are treated can make it harder for them to even file a report.

"I think we do have a ways to go when it comes to that side of things and actually holding people accountable," she said.

Advocacy groups have said Minnesota also must take steps such as committing to testing its backlog of rape kits to better support victims. Recent reforms largely addressed future kits.

Last year, the state did remove a statute of limitations on reporting sexual assault, with the goal of giving survivors more time to decide when to pursue charges.


get more stories like this via email
In four of the last five years, New York state has seen severe drought conditions, which experts say could worsen as the effects of climate change become more pronounced. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

NY Droughts Could Advance with Climate Change

Twenty-one counties in New York are under a drought watch, which could become the norm as climate change heats up the planet. According to the New …

Health and Wellness

Continuous CHIP Eligibility Could Keep More KY Kids Covered

The federal health insurance program for children helps keep more than 620,000 Kentucky kids insured. A new report finds that CHIP, which marks its 2…

Health and Wellness

Arizonans Say Congress Needs to Do More to Rein In Health Costs

Congress is considering a major legislative package that could affect not only investments in climate change but also the affordability of health care…

In addition to poor monitoring of water quality, environmental advocates say harmful runoff from agriculture may not improve, especially when conservation practices for farmers are strictly voluntary. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: IA Needs to Bolster Water-Quality Monitoring

If Iowa wants to ensure its Nutrient Reduction Strategy is working to curb farm runoff, a new report from an environmental group says it needs to do …

Health and Wellness

Senate Debates Health-Care Measures as Nevadans Worry About Costs

Congress is considering a major package of bills that could affect not only investments in fighting climate change, but also the affordability of …

In a recent survey, 86% of Montanans polled said they believe their health-care costs increase each year. (Michail Petrov/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Montanans Look to Congress for Help on Health-Care Costs

Congress is considering a major package of bills that could affect not only investments in fighting climate change, but also the affordability of …

Social Issues

Granite Staters Face Energy-Cost Woes: Help Is Out There

As New Hampshire faces another week of hot, humid temperatures, its residents also are bracing for a dramatic spike in energy bills. As a result of …

Environment

Calls for Infrastructure Spending to Focus on Rural Georgia

As the climate crisis continues to bring record-setting heat and disproportionate air quality effects to Georgia, one local advocate is calling on …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021