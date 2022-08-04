Thursday, August 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2022
Play

Observers worry election deniers could disrupt elections across the country, Kansas sees record turnout to support abortion rights, and New York restaurant workers seek legislation to outline their rights.

2022 Talks - August 4, 2022
Play

President Biden signs an executive order calling for Medicaid waivers for abortion travel, state election officials testify about harassment and threats, and senators tout the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act.

The Yonder Report - August 4, 2022
Play

People in five rural Kentucky counties are fighting their way back after catastrophic flooding, efforts to preserve Oklahoma's historic buildings in small communities are running up against funding challenges, and more factory-built manufactured homes could help solve the nation's housing shortage.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN Primary: Democracy Concerns Swirl Around Election Deniers

Play

Thursday, August 4, 2022   

Minnesota's primary vote is less than a week away, and a pro-democracy group reported it is one of several states with a number of "election deniers" on the ballot. States United Action contended the nationwide trend poses a threat to future elections.

The group's "Replacing the Refs" summary said as of midsummer, 60% of Secretary of State contests around the U.S. include an election denier, described as candidates who promote conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud and rigged outcomes. More than a third are in governor and attorney general races.

Lizzie Ulmer, senior vice president of communications and strategic partnerships at States United, said the offices play a role in securing fair elections.

"I think it's really important for people to take away that a single election denier in a single state really has the potential to throw our elections into chaos and put our democracy at risk," Ulmer asserted.

Her group's report said there are five candidates for statewide office in Minnesota who have the "deniers" tag, including Republican Kim Crockett, who is running for Secretary of State. Crockett argued the concerns raised about her perspectives are designed to silence candidates who want to make it harder for a voter to commit fraud.

But Ulmer countered voters should not lose sight of what's being promoted by those who align themselves with misinformation about election policy and access. While such candidates often fall on the conservative side, she said it should not be viewed as a partisan issue.

"As Americans, we can all agree on free and fair elections, regardless of our party or our beliefs or the issues we care about most," Ulmer stressed. "This is really fundamental to our American democracy."

The report added the candidate trend coincides with recent policy action. As of May, legislatures in more than 30 states were considering 229 bills to politicize, pose criminal sanctions, or interfere with elections. Fifty such bills have been enacted or adopted since the beginning of 2021.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.


get more stories like this via email
According to a report from the University of California Berkeley, prior to the pandemic, restaurant workers in the state of New York had a workforce of 675,000 employees. Now that figure is down to 554,000. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Restaurant Workers Seeking Legislation Outlining Rights

Restaurant workers have been fleeing the industry throughout the Great Resignation, with no end in sight. In order to codify necessities for better …

Social Issues

Maryland Joins New Nationwide Battle Against Robocalls

Maryland is joining a nationwide effort to crack down on illegal robocalls. Along with attorneys general from every other state, Maryland's Brian …

Environment

ND Farmers Markets Tout Importance in Rebound Year

Next week is National Farmers Market Week. In North Dakota, there is a sense of relief after tough conditions last year, along with a mostly …

Nationally, the residential long-term care industry has lost 235,000 workers since the onset of the global pandemic. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Nursing Home Staffing Shortage Creating Backlogs for Hospitals

A new Economic Policy Institute report links staffing shortages in residential long-term care facilities in Nebraska and across the nation to low pay …

Environment

In Rural WI, Local Economies Slip Through Crumbling Roads

By Julian Emerson for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Wisconsin News Connection Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder C…

A version of last year's Build Back Better proposal included $400 billion for child care and preschool. (oksix/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

So Far, Child-Care Industry Left Out of Senate Reconciliation Package

Child care advocates say there is a big hole in the reconciliation package being considered by the U.S. Senate. Support for the child care industry …

Environment

Senate Inflation Bill Features Strong Investments in Climate-Friendly Farming

While it's named the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation in the Senate actually goes a long way toward making agriculture more climate-resilient…

Environment

Idaho Power Throwing Shade on Rooftop Solar, Supporters Say

Idaho Power has commissioned a study which found the rate it pays for rooftop solar customers to send their power back to the grid should be lowered…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021