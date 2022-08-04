Nursing Home Staffing Shortage Creating Backlogs for Hospitals

A new Economic Policy Institute report links staffing shortages in residential long-term care facilities in Nebraska and across the nation to low pay and poor working conditions.



The median pay for caregivers, at just over $15 an hour, is significantly below the national median of $20 an hour.



Todd Stubbendieck, state director of AARP Nebraska, said lack of sufficient staffing can lead to significant negative health impacts for residents.



"Decreased physical ability, more rates of infections, more falls, and then more hospitalizations," Stubbendieck outlined. "Tackling this staffing issue is fundamental to ensuring that we are providing good quality care to long-term care residents."



Long-term care workers also are less likely to be covered by employer-provided retirement and health insurance benefits. Even before COVID, staffing at nursing homes failed to meet demand, and the industry lost 235,000 workers since the onset of the pandemic. AARP analysts found one fifth of all nursing homes have reported a lack of sufficient staff every month since the summer of 2020.



Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said lack of staffing at nursing homes also is impacting Nebraska's hospitals. When long-term care facilities do not have adequate staffing, he said hospital patients cannot be discharged, and their bed is not available for the next patient who needs it.



"We've seen recently, just in the Omaha area, hospital emergency rooms start to back up because beds weren't available," Nordquist observed. "Because we didn't have enough skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes around the state to take those patients."



The report called for expanding public funding to ensure higher pay and better working conditions to attract and retain experienced and committed workers. States and localities also can establish industry-specific worker-standards boards to recommend changes on minimum wages and working conditions.



Stubbendieck added helping Nebraskans access home-based care would also ease demand.



"We know people want to stay in their homes as long as possible, or on the lowest level of care," Stubbendieck noted. "People are staying in their homes and getting care, and not having to go to long-term care facilities, which tend to be more expensive. And so bolstering that home and community-based care is one solution."



The federal health insurance program for children helps keep more than 620,000 Kentucky kids insured.



A new report finds that CHIP, which marks its 25th anniversary this week, is a lifeline for families who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but don't have access to employer-sponsored coverage.



Emily Beauregard, executive director of Kentucky Voices for Health, said an emergency provision enacted during the pandemic has meant kids relying on CHIP had quality health care, no matter what their parents' changes in jobs or income.



"When your income changes from month to month, or if it's seasonal because you're perhaps a farmer," she said, "then you're more likely to have times when your income goes just above the limit - and then other times when you're below the limit."



Beauregard said the Public Health Emergency declaration is set to expire in October. The federal government has said it will give states at least 60 days notice of a final deadline, so agencies can began reaching out to families to ensure kids don't fall through the coverage gap.



Beauregard added that the state could make 12-month continuous eligibility permanent, which she believes would reduce costs down the road.



"It leads to healthier kids, but it's also less costly administratively," she said. "And over time, kids are healthier because they have coverage constantly."



Beauregard pointed out that CHIP and Medicaid covers more than half the nation's Black and Hispanic children, and said increasing awareness about upcoming changes and re-enrollment in these populations is critical, as well as ensuring lasting federal funding for the program.



"All of these are ways that we can make sure that kids are their healthiest," she said.



Research shows that kids who have CHIP coverage see their doctor and dentist regularly, and are less likely to visit an emergency room.



Congress is considering a major legislative package that could affect not only investments in climate change but also the affordability of health care. Health-care advocates say it comes not a moment too soon.



One study found that from 1970 to 2020, the average American's health-care costs rose from $1,875 a year to more than $12,500.



Jim Manley, a board member of Consumers for Quality Care, said the main concern is that out-of-pocket costs are too high, according to the group's new poll. He says Arizonans agree they're getting squeezed by health-care costs.



"High deductibles, rising out-of-pocket costs and unpaid medical bills are plaguing American health-care consumers," he said, "with 75% of Arizona voters agreeing that the costs of health care are going up more than other things that they need."



The poll, by Impact Research, found that three out of four American voters believe insurance companies are "nickel-and-diming" their household budgets with out-of-pocket costs.



The U.S. Senate could vote on the package, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, by the end of the week.



Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed on a bill that allows Medicare to negotiate some drug prices and caps out-of-pocket prescription-drug costs.



Tammy Caputi, a City Council member in Scottsdale, said medical debt is forcing many Arizonans, including her constituents, to cut spending on food and other essentials. She said some even lose their homes or are driven into bankruptcy.



"The general consensus," she said, "is that Congress should cap insurance deductibles, the prescription drug copays and all those other out-of-pocket maximums, to a point that people don't need to skip their care and go into medical debt."



Since no Republicans plan to vote for the bill, Senate Democrats say they'll pass it under the budget reconciliation process but must have all 50 members of their caucus and the vice president vote yes to do so. Passage could hinge on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has yet to reveal how she plans to vote.





