Thursday, August 4, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 4, 2022
Play

Observers worry election deniers could disrupt elections across the country, Kansas sees record turnout to support abortion rights, and New York restaurant workers seek legislation to outline their rights.

2022 Talks - August 4, 2022
Play

President Biden signs an executive order calling for Medicaid waivers for abortion travel, state election officials testify about harassment and threats, and senators tout the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act.

The Yonder Report - August 4, 2022
Play

People in five rural Kentucky counties are fighting their way back after catastrophic flooding, efforts to preserve Oklahoma's historic buildings in small communities are running up against funding challenges, and more factory-built manufactured homes could help solve the nation's housing shortage.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Restaurant Workers Seeking Legislation Outlining Rights

Play

Thursday, August 4, 2022   

Restaurant workers have been fleeing the industry throughout the Great Resignation, with no end in sight.

In order to codify necessities for better working conditions, Restaurant Opportunities Centers United has been working to develop the Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights. The set of rights seeks to provide restaurant workers with livable wages, better access to health care, a safe work environment and participation in governance.

Teo Reyes, chief program officer at Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, believes there's a need for this bill.

"The fundamental impetus for this is for us to bring workers together to build power," Reyes explained. "One of the milestones will be getting these bills introduced at a federal level in Congress, at the state level, and at a municipal level, and then advancing components of those as the opportunity presents itself."

This bill of rights will be introduced to Congress in September. Months of outreach to restaurant workers across the U.S. helped determine what should go into the bill.

New York's own restaurant industry has seen 120,000 people leaving for different jobs, according to a report from the University of California-Berkeley's Food Labor Research Center, due in part to low wages and rising prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New York City, workers from any sector can see what they are entitled to under the city's Workers Bill of Rights.

Reyes believes the document will need to be updated to reflect the most current needs of restaurant workers. He shared some gripes workers had, providing a clear path on what changes should be made.

"It breeds a lot of unhealthy behaviors like excessive drinking and late-night eating," Reyes pointed out. "I'm not as healthy, and I miss large parts of the next day catching up on sleep. I think that restaurants should provide health care and dental care. People complained about rude customers, people complained about scheduling; like two weeks' notice to schedule even in a small business."

Not all the survey's answers were negative. Many of those surveyed praised their co-workers, and others felt it could be a highly lucrative industry, something Reyes hopes to maintain through establishing the bill of rights.

Disclosure: Restaurant Opportunities Center United contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Americans received roughly 50 billion automated phone calls in 2021, and about 42% were placed by scammers, according to the National Consumer Law Center. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Maryland Joins New Nationwide Battle Against Robocalls

Maryland is joining a nationwide effort to crack down on illegal robocalls. Along with attorneys general from every other state, Maryland's Brian …

Environment

ND Farmers Markets Tout Importance in Rebound Year

Next week is National Farmers Market Week. In North Dakota, there is a sense of relief after tough conditions last year, along with a mostly …

Health and Wellness

Nursing Home Staffing Shortage Creating Backlogs for Hospitals

A new Economic Policy Institute report links staffing shortages in residential long-term care facilities in Nebraska and across the nation to low pay …

In addition to crumbling roads in rural areas, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation rates 980 bridges across the state as structurally deficient. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

In Rural WI, Local Economies Slip Through Crumbling Roads

By Julian Emerson for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Wisconsin News Connection Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder C…

Social Issues

MN Primary: Democracy Concerns Swirl Around Election Deniers

Minnesota's primary vote is less than a week away, and a pro-democracy group reported it is one of several states with a number of "election deniers" …

A version of last year's Build Back Better proposal included $400 billion for child care and preschool. (oksix/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

So Far, Child-Care Industry Left Out of Senate Reconciliation Package

Child care advocates say there is a big hole in the reconciliation package being considered by the U.S. Senate. Support for the child care industry …

Social Issues

PA 'No-Excuse' Mail Voting Underway, Ahead of Midterms

CLARIFICATION: Information has been added to clarify the significance of the '170,000 voters' figure in a quotation. (9:40 a.m. MDT, Aug, 4, 2022) …

Environment

Senate Inflation Bill Features Strong Investments in Climate-Friendly Farming

While it's named the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation in the Senate actually goes a long way toward making agriculture more climate-resilient…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021