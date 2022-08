Restaurant Workers Seeking Legislation Outlining Rights

Restaurant workers have been fleeing the industry throughout the Great Resignation, with no end in sight.



In order to codify necessities for better working conditions, Restaurant Opportunities Centers United has been working to develop the Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights. The set of rights seeks to provide restaurant workers with livable wages, better access to health care, a safe work environment and participation in governance.



Teo Reyes, chief program officer at Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, believes there's a need for this bill.



"The fundamental impetus for this is for us to bring workers together to build power," Reyes explained. "One of the milestones will be getting these bills introduced at a federal level in Congress, at the state level, and at a municipal level, and then advancing components of those as the opportunity presents itself."



This bill of rights will be introduced to Congress in September. Months of outreach to restaurant workers across the U.S. helped determine what should go into the bill.



New York's own restaurant industry has seen 120,000 people leaving for different jobs, according to a report from the University of California-Berkeley's Food Labor Research Center, due in part to low wages and rising prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In New York City, workers from any sector can see what they are entitled to under the city's Workers Bill of Rights.



Reyes believes the document will need to be updated to reflect the most current needs of restaurant workers. He shared some gripes workers had, providing a clear path on what changes should be made.



"It breeds a lot of unhealthy behaviors like excessive drinking and late-night eating," Reyes pointed out. "I'm not as healthy, and I miss large parts of the next day catching up on sleep. I think that restaurants should provide health care and dental care. People complained about rude customers, people complained about scheduling; like two weeks' notice to schedule even in a small business."



Not all the survey's answers were negative. Many of those surveyed praised their co-workers, and others felt it could be a highly lucrative industry, something Reyes hopes to maintain through establishing the bill of rights.



There is a new effort to reform Ohio's unemployment compensation system to become more inclusive of low-paid workers.



Currently, a person paid minimum wage can work 31 hours a week and never qualify for benefits, because the earnings threshold for unemployment compensation is $298 a week over at least 20 weeks of work.



Michael Shields, researcher for Policy Matters Ohio, explains the cap is shutting out roughly 750,000 workers who are less likely to have the savings needed to weather a period of unemployment.



"Unemployment (compensation) is designed in part to help people to navigate a time of unemployment," Shields explained. "So that they can find a new job that's a really good match for their skill set, and it's going to help cover basic needs for their families."



Under Senate Bill 355, which was introduced last week, an Ohio worker would need to work 20 weeks and earn $1,500 in the year, including $1,000 dollars in one quarter to qualify.



Shields explained Ohio's earnings test for unemployment benefits is more stringent than all but three other states, and he noted it is inequitable.



"Since women are paid less than men, women actually have to work two and a half hours more per week to ever qualify for benefits than their male counterparts," Shields pointed out. "Likewise, Black working Ohioans would have to work four hours more per week than their typically white counterpart to ever be qualifying for unemployment benefits if they were to lose their job."



He added research found 460,000 Ohioans who are currently not eligible for benefits would qualify under the bill.



