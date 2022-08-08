Grassroots Group Offers Rural NC Kids Access to Summer Activities, Meals

Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at least 28 people dead across more than a dozen counties.



Many of the region's local businesses were just starting to make a comeback from the pandemic, said Robert Allen, lending director at the Mountain Association, and now they'll need help rebuilding. He said residents and rescue crews who are beginning the cleanup process are counting on shops and stores to provide necessities.



"There are grocery stores that are there that are a vital part of the community, where the food source is," he said. "There are businesses that are going to have a really hard time building back, and the economic impact is real."



Allen said loan information may not be available online yet, but wants residents to know they should keep checking mtassociation.org for updates. President Joe Biden has declared the flooding a federal emergency, which opens the door for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and federal aid for recovery efforts. The loans are aimed at helping business owners with immediate needs, and have a six-month interest-only payback period.



Allen said the goal is to get local businesses "back on their feet" as quickly as possible "to cover expenses that are going to come from critical equipment they may need - loss of revenue, need more capital, cleanups - whatever the case may be."



Applications for FEMA assistance are online at disasterassistance.gov. If specific county information isn't available yet, residents can pre-apply and the application will go through once the county has been included in the federal declaration. Home Crisis Cleanup help is also available at crisiscleanup.org.



Towns and cities across America are rolling out recruiting efforts to keep their populations stable. A grant program for community-led projects puts the emphasis on making places livable for everyone, and the response is growing in North Dakota.



Since 2017, AARP has been awarding Community Challenge grants - which call for quick turnaround improvement projects carried out by civic leaders, nonprofits and residents.



At the state and national level this year, the program awarded its largest amount of grants so far.



Janelle Moos - advocacy director for AARP North Dakota - said as municipalities monitor population trends, putting a finer point on certain quality-of-life issues is important.



"Maybe it's making streets more walkable, making their downtown areas more friendly," said Moos. "How do they create community gardens?"



In North Dakota this year, four groups with ideas to improve their communities received grants totaling $52,000.



Among them is a plan for a public fishing spot in Devils Lake, as well as informational videos to promote the use of public transportation in the Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln area.



Last year, Bismarck received funding to revitalize an underused park in a diverse area, with a new mural serving as a key component of the upgrades.



The city's Nutrition Services Program Coordinator Katie Johnke said she hopes it can spark conversations for similar efforts, while allowing area residents to come together on a range of issues.



"I think there's a lot of opportunity to use those spaces as a neutral environment for people to have those conversations," said Johnke.



The program is broadening its scope in considering projects, including those that address challenges such as affordable housing.



Moos said these collective efforts still center around the idea of making life better for everyone who either resides in or is looking to move to a specific community.



"We all want very similar things," said Moos. "So, these projects really look at what keeps people in communities but what attracts them and then how can we apply that funding to make sure that that is something that the community needs and wants."







