Monday, August 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 8, 2022
Play

The annual Kids Count report highlights the well-being of America's children, Pennsylvania groups call for reproductive rights, and Minnesota's electric vehicle infrastructure is on verge of a growth spurt.

2022Talks - August 8, 2022
Play

Democrats seal the deal on the Inflation Reduction Act after a weekend session, New York City's Mayor condemns the Texas governor's immigrant busing initiative, and Elon Musk calls for a debate on Twitter bots.

The Yonder Report - August 4, 2022
Play

People in five rural Kentucky counties are fighting their way back after catastrophic flooding, efforts to preserve Oklahoma's historic buildings in small communities are running up against funding challenges, and more factory-built manufactured homes could help solve the nation's housing shortage.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Multi-State Conservation Plan to Protect Salt Marshes

Play

Monday, August 8, 2022   

Conservation groups along several states on the East coast stretching from North Carolina to northeast Florida are working through a plan to conserve one million acres of salt marsh nearly the size of Grand Canyon National Park.

When it comes to Mother Nature, state boundaries are non-existent - so environmental groups, scientists, native communities and state and federal agencies are working together on the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative Project.

It's a voluntary, collaborative plan to help states protect channels of coastal grasslands that do more than meets the eye.

Kent Smith - a biological administrator with the Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration Section of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission - said salt marshes are extremely good at sequestering carbon from the atmosphere by forming a thick peat to trap the CO2 in the sediments below.

"They also stabilize the shorelines in coast areas," said Smith. "So they keep sediments in place and they protect properties from the impacts of climate change, sea-level rise, tropical storms, things like that."

Smith said coastal development threatens the natural protections salt marshes provide, and their hope is to spread awareness so communities and developers can work together to protect these natural habitats.

Jim McCarthy - president of the North Florida Land Trust - is part of the initiative and works to buy salt marshes to preserve and protect them. He said manmade solutions to protect areas from things like storm surges don't always work.

He said one example is in Jacksonville, where marsh grasses were taken out of an area and replaced with concrete bulkheads. He said that was disastrous during Hurricane Irma.

"And as the St. Johns River turns east," said McCarthy, "it literally went over its banks because there is nothing to make the energy out of it and there is nothing to absorb it, if you will, as there would be if you had had natural marsh grasses. "

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates that the U.S. loses 80,000 acres of coastal wetlands, including salt marshes, each year, driven by development and sea-level rise.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.




get more stories like this via email
While child poverty has improved in Missouri, still 23,000 kids live in families with incomes below the poverty line. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States

Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by …

Environment

NV Honors National Monument, with Hopes for Another

Over the weekend, Nevada's Lehman Caves celebrated its 100th anniversary as a national monument. Supporters behind a proposal to add another monument …

Environment

MN's EV Infrastructure on Verge of Big Growth Spurt

By 2030, Minnesota wants 20% of all light-duty vehicles on its roads to be electric. But a lot of charging stations are needed to help achieve that …

Abortions are still legal in Pennsylvania through the 23rd week of pregnancy. (TRAC1/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

PA Groups' Call to Action for Reproductive Rights

In about a month, the Pennsylvania General Assembly revisits a controversial proposal with five separate amendments to the state Constitution…

Social Issues

As Flood Recovery Continues, KY Kids Face Uncertain Start of School Year

Despite numerous challenges, eastern Kentucky schools and advocacy groups are working to make the upcoming school year as normal as possible and get …

A new report finds Ohio school districts in metropolitan or urban areas have experienced a 27.7% increase in chronic absenteeism in recent school years. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Chronic Absenteeism, Depression, Anxiety Plague Ohio Kids

Children's advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of Ohio's kids. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today highlights some …

Social Issues

Grassroots Group Offers Rural NC Kids Access to Summer Activities, Meals

Many rural North Carolina kids lack access to summer camps and consistent meals when school is out, but an organization in Benson is working to …

Health and Wellness

Survey: Out-of-Pocket Healthcare Costs Too High

Backers of a bill now in the U.S. Senate contended it will address rising health care costs and could provide Americans with some relief. Part of …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021