NV Honors National Monument, with Hopes for Another

Over the weekend, Nevada's Lehman Caves celebrated its 100th anniversary as a national monument. Supporters behind a proposal to add another monument in the state hope the observations serve as a reminder of the need to preserve public lands.



The proposed monument - south of Las Vegas - would be called Avi Kwa Ame, which is the Mojave Tribe's term for Spirit Mountain.



Paul Selberg, executive director of the Nevada Conservation League, said establishing these 450,000 acres as a federally protected site would balance a range of goals amid the climate crisis.



"Heeding the call and serving as a prime, shining example of how future investments can protect our lands," said Selberg, "respect Indigenous efforts and also support economic growth."



The land is considered sacred to a dozen Indigenous tribes. Supporters say preserving it also would benefit the state's economy through a variety of recreational activities, such as hiking.



The coalition backing the plan is hoping for either Congress or the Biden administration to take action on the idea. Members held talks with federal officials in recent days.



Taylor Patterson, executive director of the Native Voters Alliance, said the urgency behind this effort is due in part to shield the land from proposed renewable energy projects.



"It's important to know nobody in this process is against renewable energy," said Patterson. "We all want to see renewable energy goals met. But there is an appropriate place, for wind and for solar."



She said these lands are not that place.



Opponents have noted the area already has some federal protections. However, a national monument designation would preclude any future commercial development.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.







References: Honor Avi Kwa Ame (Spirit Mountain) website Honor Avi Kwa Ame 2022

Lehman Caves Centennial NPS 2022



get more stories like this via email



Pennsylvania has more than 6,000 local and state parks, and the people who manage them and run all the park activities are being honored this week.



Park and Recreation Professionals Day is this Friday, and it takes thousands of them to help build strong, vibrant communities.



Tonya Brown, director of parks and recreation for Mechanicsburg and president of the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, said 86% of adults in a national survey think access to the outdoors and nature is helpful, especially during stressful times, and it's important to recognize the workers who make it accessible.



"Not just directors and full-time staff, but the part-time staff that are working in playgrounds with our community children, or lifeguards, individuals that are running leagues, everybody," Brown outlined. "Because it takes really a village to raise a child correctly, through parks and recreation."



She noted parks and rec centers also serve in many towns as emergency shelters, for COVID testing and vaccination sites, and as summer food program sites for low-income families.



Park use during the pandemic jumped more than 26% in the Commonwealth.



Heather Dighe, executive director of the Lancaster Recreation Commission, said it is further proof ready-to-use parks are vital to people's health.



"A recent study by the National Recreation and Parks Association said that 93% of adults say that parks improve their mental health," Dighe pointed out. "Having free, accessible, safe, clean parks means that people can benefit their physical health but also their mental health as well, which is so important."



Brian Barrett, director of parks and recreation for Haverford Township near Philadelphia, said his department has recreational programs for adults and even a preschool program to safely introduce the area's youngest residents to the outdoors.



"What the Parks and Rec added to a community is community," Barrett asserted. "It gives people a chance to gather and use sports settings. It gives people a chance to just go to their local playground, play on the swings, run in the field, and walk their dogs."



Increased use of many park facilities and the tendency for their budgets to be cut when times are lean, means there is a backlog of repairs and maintenance, which the workers also deal with on the job.



Disclosure: The Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Health Issues, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: National Park and Recreation Professionals Day Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society 2022

Survey National Recreation and Park Assn. 11/28/2017



get more stories like this via email

