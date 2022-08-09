“Unshakeable” Nevada Nonprofit Wins AARP Purpose Prize

A Las Vegas nonprofit helping women recover from substance addiction, domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness has received AARP's prestigious Purpose Prize for 2023.
The group, called Unshakeable, will also get a $10,000-dollar grant to support its work.
Debbie Isaacs, founder and president of Unshakeable, who was named as a Purpose Prize fellow, said Unshakeable will serve about 100 women this year.
"Our clients, by the time they finish, we hear them make statements of, 'I am capable, I am strong, I am ready. I am confident, I am unstoppable,' " Isaacs noted.
Isaacs explained Unshakeable helps women put their past aside and return to the workforce, with some in so-called "survival jobs" and others back on a career path. The agency provides a series of in-depth workshops designed to reignite clients' confidence and sense of purpose. The Purpose Prize has been honoring people over age 50 who make a real difference in their communities since 2005.
Isaacs pointed out the grant will help many women get back on their feet, some of whom need the most basic essentials.
"$10,000 provides continued help for our programming," Isaacs emphasized. "It can be helping with transportation or child care vouchers, or a set of eyeglasses, or even a bed and a mattress."
AARP said it will celebrate fifteen Purpose Prize winners and fellows from around the country at an awards ceremony in October, in Washington, D.C.
Many rural North Carolina kids lack access to summer camps and consistent meals when school is out, but an organization in Benson is working to change it.
The Four Leaf Clover Program provides free lunches and activities for kids several days a week until the school year starts.
Cleo McKinnon, founder and president of the Four Leaf Clover Program, said she started the program seven years ago with encouragement from her daughter. She explained the Four Leaf Clover also acts an emergency food bank for residents in need.
"We have homeless people that sometimes, on the weekend, food banks and stuff are closed, we provide them food, so they can eat," McKinnon pointed out. "Sometimes people, families, don't have food when their [food] stamps have run out, or whatever the situation."
During the school year, around 900,000 North Carolina children rely on free or reduced-price meals. According to the nonprofit Feeding America, one in six children in the state is uncertain where they will get their next meal.
McKinnon said Four Leaf Clover runs entirely on the help of volunteers who care about the well-being of kids in the community. She laments many young people in the area have nothing to do during the day, and worries rural regions in particular lack safe, affordable summer programming.
She noted Four Leaf Clover recently acquired a bus to take kids on day trips, to places like local farms and the fire station.
"Everything that we do is donated, we are all volunteer workers," McKinnon stressed. "We do not get paid but from the Lord."
McKinnon acknowledged local support has made a difference, and she is proud of a recent $5,000 "Volunteer Voice" grant from Coastal Credit Union.
"It was totally, wholly a blessing to our community," McKinnon recounted. "It was awesome. And we thank them."
Headquartered in Raleigh, Coastal Credit Union has awarded nearly $100,000 to 19 volunteer-run community groups in North Carolina this year.
Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at least 28 people dead across more than a dozen counties.
Many of the region's local businesses were just starting to make a comeback from the pandemic, said Robert Allen, lending director at the Mountain Association, and now they'll need help rebuilding. He said residents and rescue crews who are beginning the cleanup process are counting on shops and stores to provide necessities.
"There are grocery stores that are there that are a vital part of the community, where the food source is," he said. "There are businesses that are going to have a really hard time building back, and the economic impact is real."
Allen said loan information may not be available online yet, but wants residents to know they should keep checking mtassociation.org for updates. President Joe Biden has declared the flooding a federal emergency, which opens the door for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and federal aid for recovery efforts. The loans are aimed at helping business owners with immediate needs, and have a six-month interest-only payback period.
Allen said the goal is to get local businesses "back on their feet" as quickly as possible "to cover expenses that are going to come from critical equipment they may need - loss of revenue, need more capital, cleanups - whatever the case may be."
Applications for FEMA assistance are online at disasterassistance.gov. If specific county information isn't available yet, residents can pre-apply and the application will go through once the county has been included in the federal declaration. Home Crisis Cleanup help is also available at crisiscleanup.org.
Towns and cities across America are rolling out recruiting efforts to keep their populations stable. A grant program for community-led projects puts the emphasis on making places livable for everyone, and the response is growing in North Dakota.
Since 2017, AARP has been awarding Community Challenge grants - which call for quick turnaround improvement projects carried out by civic leaders, nonprofits and residents.
At the state and national level this year, the program awarded its largest amount of grants so far.
Janelle Moos - advocacy director for AARP North Dakota - said as municipalities monitor population trends, putting a finer point on certain quality-of-life issues is important.
"Maybe it's making streets more walkable, making their downtown areas more friendly," said Moos. "How do they create community gardens?"
In North Dakota this year, four groups with ideas to improve their communities received grants totaling $52,000.
Among them is a plan for a public fishing spot in Devils Lake, as well as informational videos to promote the use of public transportation in the Bismarck, Mandan and Lincoln area.
Last year, Bismarck received funding to revitalize an underused park in a diverse area, with a new mural serving as a key component of the upgrades.
The city's Nutrition Services Program Coordinator Katie Johnke said she hopes it can spark conversations for similar efforts, while allowing area residents to come together on a range of issues.
"I think there's a lot of opportunity to use those spaces as a neutral environment for people to have those conversations," said Johnke.
The program is broadening its scope in considering projects, including those that address challenges such as affordable housing.
Moos said these collective efforts still center around the idea of making life better for everyone who either resides in or is looking to move to a specific community.
"We all want very similar things," said Moos. "So, these projects really look at what keeps people in communities but what attracts them and then how can we apply that funding to make sure that that is something that the community needs and wants."