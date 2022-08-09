“Unshakeable” Nevada Nonprofit Wins AARP Purpose Prize

A Las Vegas nonprofit helping women recover from substance addiction, domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness has received AARP's prestigious Purpose Prize for 2023.



The group, called Unshakeable, will also get a $10,000-dollar grant to support its work.



Debbie Isaacs, founder and president of Unshakeable, who was named as a Purpose Prize fellow, said Unshakeable will serve about 100 women this year.



"Our clients, by the time they finish, we hear them make statements of, 'I am capable, I am strong, I am ready. I am confident, I am unstoppable,' " Isaacs noted.



Isaacs explained Unshakeable helps women put their past aside and return to the workforce, with some in so-called "survival jobs" and others back on a career path. The agency provides a series of in-depth workshops designed to reignite clients' confidence and sense of purpose. The Purpose Prize has been honoring people over age 50 who make a real difference in their communities since 2005.



Isaacs pointed out the grant will help many women get back on their feet, some of whom need the most basic essentials.



"$10,000 provides continued help for our programming," Isaacs emphasized. "It can be helping with transportation or child care vouchers, or a set of eyeglasses, or even a bed and a mattress."



AARP said it will celebrate fifteen Purpose Prize winners and fellows from around the country at an awards ceremony in October, in Washington, D.C.



Disclosure: AARP Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Purpose Prize Fellows AARP 2022

Unshakeable 2022



get more stories like this via email



Quick-turnaround loans of up to $5,000 are available to small businesses in eastern Kentucky affected by the devastating flooding that has left at least 28 people dead across more than a dozen counties.



Many of the region's local businesses were just starting to make a comeback from the pandemic, said Robert Allen, lending director at the Mountain Association, and now they'll need help rebuilding. He said residents and rescue crews who are beginning the cleanup process are counting on shops and stores to provide necessities.



"There are grocery stores that are there that are a vital part of the community, where the food source is," he said. "There are businesses that are going to have a really hard time building back, and the economic impact is real."



Allen said loan information may not be available online yet, but wants residents to know they should keep checking mtassociation.org for updates. President Joe Biden has declared the flooding a federal emergency, which opens the door for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance and federal aid for recovery efforts. The loans are aimed at helping business owners with immediate needs, and have a six-month interest-only payback period.



Allen said the goal is to get local businesses "back on their feet" as quickly as possible "to cover expenses that are going to come from critical equipment they may need - loss of revenue, need more capital, cleanups - whatever the case may be."



Applications for FEMA assistance are online at disasterassistance.gov. If specific county information isn't available yet, residents can pre-apply and the application will go through once the county has been included in the federal declaration. Home Crisis Cleanup help is also available at crisiscleanup.org.



Disclosure: Mountain Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Consumer Issues, Environment, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Biden declaration The White House 7/29/2022



get more stories like this via email

