Tuesday, August 9, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - August 9, 2022
The FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act brings hope of reining in prescription costs, and a new report shows mental health is a critical issue for child well-being.

2022Talks - August 9, 2022
Donald Trump claims political persecution as his home is raided, Ukraine is getting another $1 billion in U.S. military aid, and the CHIPS Act will be signed into law.

The Yonder Report - August 4, 2022
People in five rural Kentucky counties are fighting their way back after catastrophic flooding, efforts to preserve Oklahoma's historic buildings in small communities are running up against funding challenges, and more factory-built manufactured homes could help solve the nation's housing shortage.

Social Issues  |  Community Issues and Volunteering    News
“Unshakeable” Nevada Nonprofit Wins AARP Purpose Prize

Tuesday, August 9, 2022   

A Las Vegas nonprofit helping women recover from substance addiction, domestic violence, human trafficking and homelessness has received AARP's prestigious Purpose Prize for 2023.

The group, called Unshakeable, will also get a $10,000-dollar grant to support its work.

Debbie Isaacs, founder and president of Unshakeable, who was named as a Purpose Prize fellow, said Unshakeable will serve about 100 women this year.

"Our clients, by the time they finish, we hear them make statements of, 'I am capable, I am strong, I am ready. I am confident, I am unstoppable,' " Isaacs noted.

Isaacs explained Unshakeable helps women put their past aside and return to the workforce, with some in so-called "survival jobs" and others back on a career path. The agency provides a series of in-depth workshops designed to reignite clients' confidence and sense of purpose. The Purpose Prize has been honoring people over age 50 who make a real difference in their communities since 2005.

Isaacs pointed out the grant will help many women get back on their feet, some of whom need the most basic essentials.

"$10,000 provides continued help for our programming," Isaacs emphasized. "It can be helping with transportation or child care vouchers, or a set of eyeglasses, or even a bed and a mattress."

AARP said it will celebrate fifteen Purpose Prize winners and fellows from around the country at an awards ceremony in October, in Washington, D.C.

Disclosure: AARP Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Under the Inflation Reduction Act, people enrolled in Medicare would pay a maximum of $2,000 a year on prescription drugs. (Stock Footage, Inc./Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Senate Passage Brings Hope Bill Could Rein In Prescription Costs

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill which could dramatically reduce prescription drug prices for older Americans. The Inflation Reduction Act includes …

Social Issues

Restaurant Workers Plan Capitol Hill Push to Improve Conditions

Restaurant workers have been fleeing the industry throughout the Great Resignation. To reverse the trend, advocates in Minnesota and elsewhere argued …

Social Issues

Albuquerque's Muslim Community On Edge After Four Murders

Albuquerque has been thrown into the national spotlight after the shootings of four Muslim men, including three in the past two weeks, prompting …

Salt marshes are coastal wetlands rich in marine life. They sometimes are called tidal marshes, because they occur in the zone between low and high tides. (FWC)

Environment

Multi-State Conservation Plan to Protect Salt Marshes

Conservation groups along several states on the East coast stretching from North Carolina to northeast Florida are working through a plan to conserve …

Social Issues

Annual Child Well-Being Report Ranks Missouri 27th Among States

Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression - that's according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released today by …

Recently, members of the coalition to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument in Southern Nevada held a series of meetings with Biden-Harris administration officials and members of the Nevada congressional delegation. (Photo courtesy of Coalition)

Environment

NV Honors National Monument, with Hopes for Another

Over the weekend, Nevada's Lehman Caves celebrated its 100th anniversary as a national monument. Supporters behind a proposal to add another monument …

Environment

MN's EV Infrastructure on Verge of Big Growth Spurt

By 2030, Minnesota wants 20% of all light-duty vehicles on its roads to be electric. But a lot of charging stations are needed to help achieve that …

Health and Wellness

PA Groups' Call to Action for Reproductive Rights

In about a month, the Pennsylvania General Assembly revisits a controversial proposal with five separate amendments to the state Constitution…

 

