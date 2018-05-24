 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 24, 2018 


Jared Kushner is finally granted his security clearance. Also on our nationwide rundown: A new lawsuit seeks the release of a gay man from ICE detention in Pennsylvania; and protecting an Arizona water source for millions near Phoenix.

Daily Newscasts

Housing Advocates Pledge to Lower VA's Skyrocketing Eviction Rates

The Eviction Lab placed Richmond second in the nation, with an eviction rate of 11.44 percent in 2016. (Pixabay)
The Eviction Lab placed Richmond second in the nation, with an eviction rate of 11.44 percent in 2016. (Pixabay)
May 24, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. — After a recent New York Times article revealed Richmond has one of the highest eviction rates in the country, housing advocacy groups gathered this week to figure out how to solve the problem.

The data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab showed that half of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. with the highest eviction rates are right here in Virginia. They are not quite sure why, but a new coalition formed the Campaign to Reduce Eviction to bring down those eviction rates in Richmond, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Christie Marra is a staff attorney with the Virginia Poverty Law Center who's leading the campaign.

"We are trying to look at all the different aspects of what might be causing the high number of evictions and we are collecting stories right now,” Marra said. “We have a website, reduceevictions.org. "

Advocates at the meeting said the high rates are fueled in part by a shrinking supply of affordable housing and by housing that's not subsidized enough. The group will do a deep dive by analyzing data, providing resources such as legal aid and counseling services to help those who are currently in need.

Marra said housing is considered affordable when it costs no more than 30 percent of income, so the issue affects tenants across all income levels. However, the data shows a disproportionate impact in certain communities.

"We know in Richmond, at least, that the neighborhoods being affected are neighborhoods where we have high African-American population,” she observed.

Some property managers say that filing an eviction is their only recourse when tenants have not paid. The coalition is expected to propose legislation to help tenants fight evictions.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018