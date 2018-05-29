 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 29, 2018 


President Donald Trump uses Memorial Day to tout his accomplishments. Also on our nationwide rundown: the Mariner East pipeline shuts-down again; Black entrepreneurs help transform Baltimore; and Hoosier puppy mills named among the “Horrible Hundred.”

Daily Newscasts

Advocates for Electric School Buses Hold Asthma Fair

More than one in 11 children in New Mexico suffer from asthma. (stjhs.org)
More than one in 11 children in New Mexico suffer from asthma. (stjhs.org)
May 29, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Advocates for cleaner school buses will partner with the state health department to hold an Asthma Fair tonight. Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that keeps more kids from attending school than any other illness.

That's why the community group, "Juntos: Our Air, Our Water" and others want the state to buy zero-emission electric school buses with its share of settlement money from the VW scandal.

Liliana Castillo, communications director of Conservation Voters New Mexico says the fair gives community members with health problems a chance to get access to resources and have their concerns heard.

"Sharing their stories about how they're impacted by asthma and how they've gotten involved in the campaign, you know, and how that is really important to them, that they're involved in creating change in their own community," she says.

In its draft plan, the New Mexico Environment Department said electric school buses wouldn't be a cost-effective use of the $18 million in VW settlement funds. Castillo says that is, in part, because the department estimated each bus would cost $120,000 more than other state agencies have calculated.

Tonight's Asthma Fair is at Albuquerque's South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center at 6 P.M.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than six million children under age 18 have asthma, including one in 11 children in New Mexico. Diesel emissions from buses have been linked to asthma, and Bernalillo County regularly gets a failing grade from the American Lung Association for poor air quality.

Castillo says diesel buses can emit toxins for 15 to 20 years or longer when state agencies don't have the funds to replace older models.

"And we are calling on the New Mexico governor, Susana Martinez, and the Environment Department to alleviate diesel pollution by investing some of New Mexico's $18 million Volkswagen scandal settlement funds in zero-emission electric school buses," she explains.

She says there are cost benefits to making the switch, as well. Each electric bus is estimated to save $11,000 in operating costs a year compared to diesel-powered buses.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018