 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 5, 2018 


A new Mueller filing turns up the heat on former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Also on the Tuesday rundown: the U.S. Supreme Court sides with a Colorado baker in a narrow ruling; Parkland students out to register voters; and a report shows “Red Flag” laws help prevent gun tragedies.

Daily Newscasts

Poor People’s Campaign Wraps MI DEQ in Crime Scene Tape

The fact that some people in Flint are still using bottled water was a big part of the People's Campaign protests that took place Monday across Michigan and the nation. (alfvimann/Morguefile)
The fact that some people in Flint are still using bottled water was a big part of the People's Campaign protests that took place Monday across Michigan and the nation. (alfvimann/Morguefile)
June 5, 2018

LANSING, Mich. – About 500 protesters marched on the Capitol building and then wrapped crime tape around the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality in Lansing on Monday to draw attention to environmental crises - part of a 40-city nationwide protest called the Poor People's Campaign.

Speakers at the rally called attention to the continuing problem of lead-poisoned water in Flint and the proposal to allow a Canadian oil company to put in a new Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

Valerie Blakely, an organizer with the Michigan Poor People's campaign, says the event is a national call for more moral public policy that protects citizens and the environment.

"A most important thing is to kind of put the higher-ups and the people who think that they are in charge on notice that we're not taking it anymore," she says. "We need water for our people. We need homes for our people. We need food for people."

The Michigan Safety Net Coalition organized a day of action in Detroit focusing on expanding access to assistance programs such as SNAP and to health-care via Medicaid. First Presbyterian Church in Lansing is holding additional events for the next two Mondays in June.

Blakely says another major issue is a move each spring by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to cut off service to families that fall behind on their bills.

"Water is simply not affordable in Detroit," she adds. "It costs more for water in Detroit than it does in all of the surrounding communities that our water system actually provides water for."

The campaign will not support specific candidates in the upcoming midterm elections but will encourage all candidates to address progressive issues. You can get more information at poorpeoplescampaign.org.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018