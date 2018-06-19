 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 19, 2018 


Four First Ladies take issue with separating kids from families at the border. Also on the rundown: Nebraska struggles to deliver summer meals and there are thriving rural counties in the USA.

Daily Newscasts

Michigan Housing Report: Broad Gap Between Rent, Wages

Fair Market Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Michigan is $661 per month. (Kurt Bauschardt/Flickr)
Fair Market Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Michigan is $661 per month. (Kurt Bauschardt/Flickr)
June 18, 2018

LANSING, Mich. – A new report finds minimum wage earners in Michigan need to work the equivalent of nearly two full-time jobs to have enough money to pay for a two-bedroom apartment.

The annual "Out of Reach" report shows the wage needed to afford a modest and safe rental home without spending more than 30 percent of income on housing costs in Michigan is $16.85 per hour.

But the average renter earns just $14.27 per hour.

Jessica AcMoody, senior policy specialist with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, contends the gap is due to low wages and inadequate investment into affordable housing.

"We're really hoping that the Legislature takes a look at what's going on in Michigan and the problem of affordable housing,” she states. “You're seeing this across both rural and urban areas, so it's affecting everyone across the board."

According to the findings from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Michigan households must have monthly earnings of about $2,800 in order to afford Fair Market Rent, which is $844 for a two-bedroom apartment and $661 dollars for a one-bedroom apartment.

AcMoody notes there are federal programs to help struggling Americans afford housing, including the National Housing Trust Fund, which provides block grants for the creation or rehabilitation of homes, and the Housing Choice Voucher Program for very low-income families.

"The problem is these programs have been underfunded for years, and so we're not seeing the resources go to them that need to be,” AcMoody states. “And actually, only one of four households in need of rental assistance receives any due to chronic underfunding."

Michigan's Housing and Community Development Fund was developed as a general appropriation in 2008 to help low-income people and families afford housing.

But AcMoody says it was cut after one year.

"We were able to secure $3.7 million from the Homeowner Protection Fund in 2012,” she adds. “Unfortunately only nine projects out of the 65 submitted received funding due to the limited resources."

AcMoody contends Michigan needs a larger, more secure funding source for affordable housing, such as a housing trust fund.

There are 58 housing trusts funds in place in 47 states and Washington, D.C., which are typically funded by a real estate transfer tax.

Michigan is ranked 28th in the U.S. for the highest housing wage.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018