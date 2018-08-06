 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 6, 2018 


A Trump tweet leads the news – the topic is Don Jr. and the Trump Tower meeting. Also on the Monday rundown: Police have concerns about 3D-printed guns; and will sharing their stories of profit and loss motivate farmers?

Daily Newscasts

Help Available for At-Risk Early Learners

Pennsylvania's Early Intervention Services can help identify and overcome learning problems before children start preschool, but not all parents are aware of the program. (rbalouria/Pixabay)
Pennsylvania's Early Intervention Services can help identify and overcome learning problems before children start preschool, but not all parents are aware of the program. (rbalouria/Pixabay)
August 6, 2018

PHILADELPHIA – Pennsylvania children at risk of falling behind their peers in preschool and kindergarten can get help to prepare them for school.

Early childhood education can give children a huge boost, educators say, but those with physical or developmental disabilities, who are homeless or have parents struggling with addiction, can be at a serious disadvantage.

In Pennsylvania, children are entitled to receive Early Intervention Services, such as speech therapy and specialized instruction, to help them prepare for their first day of school.

And Sean McGrath, an attorney at the Education Law Center, says that can make a big difference.

"There's a study that has shown that children who receive early intervention, 40 percent of the cohort was actually caught up and did not need special education services once they entered school, compared to a control group," he states.

Services are available for newborns and children up to age five. Parents who are concerned their children may need help can call 800-692-7288 to get connected to Early Intervention Services.

Any parent can ask for help, but McGrath points out that for younger children, referrals often come from county hospitals that note low birth weight and other possible indicators of the need for help.

"For older children there are fliers, advertisements in public places saying what Early Intervention is and providing the contact information for parents to share," he explains.

School districts are also required to determine if more services will be needed when a child enters kindergarten and have those services in place on the first day of school.

McGrath adds many parents of eligible children simply don't know that help is available.

"It's important for parents to know that this is an entitlement, that they have particular rights in the Early Intervention system," he stresses.

McGrath says early intervention has been shown to be one of the most effective tools to help children overcome developmental delays and disabilities.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018