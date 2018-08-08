 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 8, 2018 


A key race for U.S. House is too close to call. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Dreamers' fate is at stake once again in federal court; health concerns from living near oil and gas drilling sites; and helping rural communities with water and waste woes.

Daily Newscasts

As UT Awaits Medicaid-Plan Approval, Voters Could Make the Call

Voters in Utah will decide whether to expand Medicaid health coverage to people making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $16,750 a year. (Morgan/Flickr)
Voters in Utah will decide whether to expand Medicaid health coverage to people making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $16,750 a year. (Morgan/Flickr)
August 8, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY - It probably will be November before Utahns know if or how much Medicaid will be expanded in the state.

The Trump administration reportedly is delaying decisions on states' Medicaid-expansion requests until after the midterm elections. In those midterms, Utah voters could pass a larger Medicaid-expansion package than the one state lawmakers have approved. The plan on the ballot would cover about 150,000 people, while the Legislature's plan would cover about 70,000 - and require most Medicaid recipients to have jobs.

Stacy Stanford, a policy analyst for the Utah Health Policy Project, said she thinks it's likely that voters will get their say first.

"Utah voters get to get out there," she said, "and decide, 'Hey, we want full Medicaid expansion without strings attached.' "

The latest poll from the Salt Lake Tribune and the Hinckley Institute of Politics found that about 54 percent of Utah voters favor the ballot initiative, even though it requires a 0.15 percent tax increase.

Groups including the ACLU of Utah are speaking out against the state plan because of its proposed work requirement. Stanford said most people covered by Medicaid already are working if they're able, so adding a work requirement would create more paperwork and could prevent people from accessing care.

"We do know, based on extensive research," she said, "that work requirements are largely solving a problem that doesn't exist."

A federal judge in July struck down a Kentucky Medicaid-expansion plan that had attempted to add similar work stipulations for Medicaid recipients.

Reporting on the Trump administration delay from The New York Times is online at nytimes.com, and the Utah voter poll from the Salt Lake Tribune is at sltrib.com.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - UT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018