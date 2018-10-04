 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 4, 2018 


U.S. Senators expected to get the FBI Kavanaugh report this morning. Also on the Thursday rundown: Census numbers show the number of uninsured is on the rise in Connecticut; and what does it take to make a great stream?

Daily Newscasts

Census Shows Uninsured Increasing in CT

When parents lose health insurance, their children often become uninsured as well. (pexels)
When parents lose health insurance, their children often become uninsured as well. (pexels)
October 4, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. – An estimated 21,000 more Connecticut residents lacked health insurance in 2017 than in the year before, according to a new report.

The report from Connecticut Voices for Children analyzes newly released data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

Rachel Silbermann, economic and fiscal policy fellow with Connecticut Voices, says the rise in the number of the uninsured appears due to actions taken by the state Legislature in the summer of 2015.

"We believe the primary cause was budget cuts which led to 11,000 parents losing access to HUSKY A, which is Medicaid for children, parents and pregnant women," she states.

Silbermann adds that when parents lose their health insurance, their children often end up uninsured as well, even if they are eligible for coverage.

The report also found that, when adjusted for inflation, median household income remained stagnant between 2016 and 2017, which means the economic outlook for families in Connecticut has not improved.

"There isn't much change, and this is true for households overall, for white households, for black households and for Hispanic or Latino households as well," Silbermann points out.

Although unemployment did decrease in that time period, poverty and child poverty did not go down significantly, in contrast to the rest of the country.

The Connecticut Voices for Children report makes several recommendations for legislative action to remove barriers to family health and economic security.

Silbermann says a major step would be making sure workers are paid a living wage.

"A gradual, phased-in increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021,” she urges. “This would raise incomes for more than 500,000 people, which is about 32 percent of all Connecticut workers."

Other recommendations include restoring the Earned Income Tax Credit to 30 percent of the federal level, and implementing paid family leave.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018