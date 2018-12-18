 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 18, 2018 


Senate reports detail Russian influence via social media on the 2016 election. Also on Tuesday's rundown: North Carolina jurors reject the death penalty for a second consecutive year; and Medicaid expansion proves important to rural Kentuckians.

Daily Newscasts

Memorials Set for Homeless Lost in 2018

Some Nebraska families are just a couple of paychecks away from facing challenges associated with homelessness. (Don Hankins/Flickr)
Some Nebraska families are just a couple of paychecks away from facing challenges associated with homelessness. (Don Hankins/Flickr)
December 18, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. — Services are planned this week to honor 87 people, including 11 veterans, who died this year while experiencing homelessness in eastern Nebraska. Omaha joins communities across the U.S. for the annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day, set nationally for December 21, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year.

Gerry Ford is a housing stability specialist with the group Together. He said the events are an opportunity for people left behind to say goodbye.

"Especially to those that have been on the streets and they've built bonds and relationships, a lot of times that's the only family they have or know,” Ford said. “This might be the only type of recognition or memorial or funeral type thing they get."

This year's official count identified 1,411 people experiencing homelessness in the Omaha metro area. Most of Nebraska's 2,300 homeless were located in emergency shelters or transitional housing programs while 144 persons were unsheltered, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's most recent Point-in-Time count.

Ford said as colder weather sets in, shelters are frequently stretched beyond capacity. He added that people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder have a hard time being surrounded by large groups and often choose not to go inside.

"Sometimes where there's just not enough shelter beds, so they wind up in areas that aren't meant for habitation,” he said. “And when you get into severe heat and you get into severe cold, it has a big effect on how many people we're losing."

Ford noted that some become homeless after fleeing domestic violence, while others living on fixed incomes can't find affordable housing. He added that many Nebraska families are just a couple of paychecks away from facing similar circumstances.

Ford said it's encouraging to see people drawn to shelters to help hand out presents or serve meals during the holidays.

"Which is great, and the shelters need that and the community needs that,” he said. “But we need more people thinking of that on a Tuesday in the middle of June as well."

More information is available online at endhomelessnesstoday.org.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018