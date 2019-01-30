 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 30, 2019 


American intelligence experts contradict Trump on key threat issues. Also, on the Wednesday rundown: a New York subway death spotlights the lack of accessibility to mass transit. Plus, staying safe at home during the polar vortex.

Daily Newscasts

NYC Subway Death Spotlights Lack of Accessibility

Fewer than 25 percent of New York City subway stations are considered wheelchair-accessible. (Pixabay)
Fewer than 25 percent of New York City subway stations are considered wheelchair-accessible. (Pixabay)
January 30, 2019

NEW YORK - People with disabilities are rallying today at the site where a young mother died when she fell down subway stairs.

Malaysia Goodman fell in the subway station at 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday as she was carrying her year-old daughter down the steps in a stroller. The daughter survived, but her mother was taken to a hospital and did not survive the fall.

Susan Dooha, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, called the incident a tragic reminder that fewer than 25 percent of the city's 472 subway stations have elevators.

"We are really overwhelmed by her death," she said, "and it could have been anyone with a disability who tried to navigate that staircase."

In a case filed in 2017, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is being sued under state and federal law for its failure to make subway stations more accessible. Andy Byford, head of the MTA, has promised that by 2025, no rider would be more than two stops away from a fully accessible subway station. However, Dooha noted that a promise isn't binding, and added that even that accommodation would be inadequate.

"Every other station can mean a trek that is way too far for someone with difficulty walking, who uses a walker or a cane, or for someone who uses a manual chair to get around," she said.

Even stations that are called "accessible" are plagued by maintenance issues, she said, including elevators often out of service.

Dooha pointed out that other major cities, such as Chicago and Boston, with older subway systems have achieved 60 percent accessibility or more, but progress in New York has been extremely slow.

"It is dead last among major cities in the United States for having elevators at subway stations so people with disabilities can ride," she said, "and no one has to die on the subway stairs trying to carry their child."

More information is online at cidny.org.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019