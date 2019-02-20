 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 20, 2019 


Sen. Bernie Sanders enters the 2020 race for president. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Tuition or meals? We take you to a state where college students fight food insecurity. Plus, another state's attempt to legalize hemp.

Daily Newscasts

Tuition or Meals? MN College Students Fight Food Insecurity

The "college diet" of ramen noodles is what more than 650 colleges are helping students avoid by developing food pantries to help with campus food insecurity. (digitalphotolinds/Pixabay)
The "college diet" of ramen noodles is what more than 650 colleges are helping students avoid by developing food pantries to help with campus food insecurity. (digitalphotolinds/Pixabay)
February 20, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. – For decades, cash-poor American college students have joked about their "ramen noodles diet" – but now more than ever, students say they have to choose between buying food and paying tuition. A first-of-its-kind federal government report found nearly two million college students are hungry.

Frankie Becerra is president of the student advocacy group – LeadMN: College Students Connecting for Change – and attends Century College in White Bear Lake. He works full-time to pay for a college education he feels will help him climb the economic ladder, but wonders how many people know that hunger can hamper success.

"I don't think that necessarily people would say, ‘Oh no, that doesn't happen,’” says Becerra. “I just don't think they know the severity of it, and how little resources there are on some campuses, because it can be a very embarrassing and demoralizing situation."

Becerra says his two-year community and technical college has a food pantry that students can access up to twice a month. The federal report says nearly 60 percent of low-income college students who are potentially eligible for food assistance did not report participating in a program in 2016.

Riverland Community College student and LeadMN Vice-President Oballa Oballa grew up in Kenyan refugee camps, and says many of the food packages they received were stamped 'U.S.A.'

As a result, he thought hunger didn't exist in America.

"This is not any different than what I've been going through in the refugee camp, where I only get one meal for one day or two days – and sometimes have to go without it,” says Oballa. “So, I cry inside – as a young man, I have that stigma whereby I feel ashamed to ask someone else for food."

The 26-year old Oballa is pursuing a degree in Human Services and has been active in bringing a food pantry to his campus.

"It's up and running now and the line never stops,” says Oballa. “Every day, students are lining up and they're really benefiting from it. So, through that food pantry, my grades went up because I don't have to focus on food, I'm only focusing on getting up my grade."

Oballa says the Riverland Community College food pantry now feeds about 400 students a month.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019