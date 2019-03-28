 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 28, 2019 


New indications the Mueller grand jury is far from done. Also on the Thursday rundown: A victory for students with disabilities and English-language learners. Plus, we hear from a mom concerned about pollution standards as they impact her children.

Daily Newscasts

Iowa Mom Tells EPA: "Keep Mercury and Air Toxics Standards"

The Environmental Protection Agency wants to undo rules that govern mercury and other toxic emissions, even while its own research shows the standards prevent 130,000 asthma attacks each year. (keckmedicine.org)
The Environmental Protection Agency wants to undo rules that govern mercury and other toxic emissions, even while its own research shows the standards prevent 130,000 asthma attacks each year. (keckmedicine.org)
March 27, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa - Exposure to mercury can negatively affect child development, including unborn children, and that's one reason critics are speaking up about an Environmental Protection Agency proposal to roll back regulations on mercury and other toxins.

By the EPA's own estimate, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards prevent 130,000 asthma attacks and 4,700 heart attacks a year.

Kari Noble from Des Moines, who testified with the group Moms Clean Air Force last week at the EPA's only public hearing on the proposal, said she has a personal reason for wanting to protect air quality.

"I have a child with a brain-based disorder," she said, "and certain milestones - our children have to work so much harder to obtain those milestones - and need to be able to breathe freely without problems of asthma, or asthma problems getting worse with more air toxins in the air."

In Iowa, it's estimated the mercury standards produce $1.3 billion in health benefits each year. However, the EPA now argues it's no longer "appropriate and necessary" to regulate emissions from power plants.

The standards have required power plants to install scrubbers to remove mercury and other airborne toxins from emissions, and many plants already have installed the technology. Noble said 15 coal plants in Iowa have reduced their output of hazardous toxins - which, to her, shows the standards are working.

"So, a lot of them were implemented, and they've already paid the money for them - and they're working and drastically reducing the amount of chemicals," she said. "In Iowa, [an] 87 percent drop since 2011 when these standards were implemented, because of that technology. So, it can be done."

Democrats and Republicans have spoken out against the proposed change.

The EPA is accepting public comments on changing the MATS rules until April 17 at regulations.gov or epa.gov. A report is at momscleanairforce.org.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019