 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 1, 2019 


Mueller expressed in writing his concerns that William Barr was not capturing the substance of his investigation. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Denver to host an open forum on the New Green Deal. Plus, Arizona considers a ban on hunting contests.

Daily Newscasts

Governor's Bill Moves Maine Toward 100% Renewable Energy by 2050

Gov. Janet Mills' climate bill is the most ambitious in more than a decade for tackling the effects of climate change in Maine. (Facebook video)
Gov. Janet Mills' climate bill is the most ambitious in more than a decade for tackling the effects of climate change in Maine. (Facebook video)
May 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine would take an ambitious turn to fight climate change with a new bill announced Tuesday by Gov. Janet Mills.

The goals of LR 2478 are to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 45% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. According to the Natural Resources Council of Maine, the governor's plan includes many aspects of a similar climate bill, LD 797, introduced earlier this year.

Ben Whalen, a co-owner of Bumbleroot Organic Farm in Windham, testified at a public hearing about that legislation and supports Maine's efforts to promote climate action.

"As a young farmer in the state of Maine, the effects of climate change are going to pretty severely affect my business," he said, "and we're really excited that the governor and the state are starting to propose bills that are going to give concrete targets regarding carbon emissions."

Sen. David Woodsome, R-York, is lead sponsor of the bill which ultimately directs the state to get 100% of its electric power from renewable sources by 2050. It would create a Maine Climate Council, to include leaders from various sectors to develop a strategy to meet these objectives.

Whalen said farmers want to be part of the conversation as Maine's climate action plan is developed, since they're already experiencing the effects of more extreme weather.

"We had our first hailstorm last July, which was something we'd never experienced before," he said, "and that wiped out our onion crop and severely damaged a lot of our summer field crops. And that definitely affected our sales for about a month there."

Mills first indicated her plan to create the Maine Climate Council in February. While the bill has some bipartisan support, other climate measures this legislative session are facing tougher opposition, including a failed proposal to enact a carbon tax.

Information about the bill is online at maine.gov.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019