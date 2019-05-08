'Weathering a Storm' Program Offers Tips to Avoid Fraud

Packing lists for a natural disaster should include prescription drugs for all household members and documents, including photo IDs, Social Security cards and insurance company contact information. (USAF)

LINCOLN, Neb. - As Nebraskans continue to recover from recent floods, a new program set for May 15-16 will put a spotlight on the latest insurance, contractor and charity-related scams, and offer planning tips for the next severe storm, tornado or other natural disaster.



If a contractor offers to do work at a price that seems too good to be true, said Jeff Niebaum, senior communications specialist for the Better Business Bureau, it's OK to take your time before making a decision.



"When somebody comes knocking at your door and points out a problem and says, 'Oh, we can fix it for really cheap,' you might want to just take a step back and do your research," he said, "because five minutes of research can save you a lot of time, hassle and a big headache."



"Weathering A Storm: Disaster Prevention and Recovery" events, co-sponsored by AARP Nebraska and the Better Business Bureau, are free and open to the public. But because space is limited, you must RSVP by this Friday. Two programs are set for May 15, starting at 10 a.m. in Grand Island and 6:30 p.m. in Omaha. A presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. May 16 in Lincoln. To register, call toll-free: 877-926-8300.



As Nebraskans return to flooded homes, Niebaum said they should keep an eye out for what he called "travelers" - people who claim to be insurance agents and show up at the sites of natural disasters. Since Nebraskans tend to be generous, he said, it's also a good idea to research groups collecting donations for recovery efforts.



"We warn people about phony charities that pop up out of the blue that say that they will give back to the flood relief," he said. "It might not necessarily be the case. There's a lot of great charities out there, but scammers know that and so they take advantage of people."



Niebaum said natural disasters don't always come with advance warning, so it's important to make a plan long before evacuations are ordered. Add prescription drugs for all household members to your packing list, he said, along with critical documents, including photo IDs, Social Security cards and your insurance company's contact information.



"Have a plan of action of what to do next," he said. "Where do I go, where are my documents? Having your documents in a secure location that you can easily grab and take with you is very, very important."

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE