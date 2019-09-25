 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

Safer Fishing Gear to Replace West Coast Drift Gillnets

Long-beaked common dolphins are one species often caught in drift gillnets, which are being replaced on the West Coast with safer fishing gear. (Chad King/NOAA)
Long-beaked common dolphins are one species often caught in drift gillnets, which are being replaced on the West Coast with safer fishing gear. (Chad King/NOAA)
September 18, 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Dolphins, whales, sharks and sea lions on the West Coast may be less likely to die in fishing nets now that authorities have approved a new type of fishing gear. The Pacific Fishery Management Council voted Tuesday to approve deep-set buoy gear to replace the huge drift gillnets made of mesh that are used by commercial fishing operations to catch swordfish.

Ashley Blacow-Draeger, Pacific policy and communications manager for the group Oceana, said half of the species caught in drift nets are unintentional bycatch - wasted and thrown overboard.

"With this new, innovative and cleaner gear," she said, "fishermen can successfully catch swordfish without causing deadly harm to marine mammals and a lot of other sea creatures."

Trials done in the past few years show that 98% of fish caught with deep-set buoy gear are sent to market. The state of California has a program to compensate fishing crews that turn in their gillnets and permits, which helps them pay for the new, more sustainable type of gear.

Blacow-Draeger said marine-conservation groups have been fighting for this change for eight years.

"Now," she said, "we need the National Fishery Service to add it to the list of approved fishing gear types, and then issue deep-set buoy gear permits through their regulatory process as soon as possible."

Drift gillnets already are banned in several areas along the West Coast. So, fishermen using the new gear also will soon have access to more fishing grounds, particularly off the coasts of Northern California and Oregon.

The decision is online at pcouncil.org, details of the California Drift Gillnet Transition Program are at usa.oceana.org, and more information on the Pacific Fishery Management Council is at pcouncil.org.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019