Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

Conservationists Seek Help to Bring Back 3 Billion Birds

A least tern in Flight. (Rick Lewis, Audubon Photography Awards)
September 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A new study from the journal Science shows a steady decline of nearly three billion wild birds in North America since 1970.

Nearly a half century ago, about 10.1 billion birds used to soar the skies across the United States and Canada. That has dropped by 29%.

Scientists say while the cause varies, from development, agricultural conversion to even sea-level rise, they all stem from human activity. Julie Wraithmell is the executive director of Audubon Florida.

"Things that are really even common showed decline, things like Baltimore orioles, barn swallows,” says Wraithmell. “These are common birds that we see, especially on migration. "

The research led by Cornell University conservation scientist Kenneth Rosenberg covered wild birds.

Also not all bird populations are shrinking. Thanks to focused efforts, bluebirds are increasing and scientists say people can help keep that trend going by avoiding use of pesticides and drinking bird-friendly coffee.

Wraithmell says she sees the decline as a clarion call for Florida's leaders to make Everglades restoration, climate change and protecting lands through the state's conservation program, Florida Forever, a top priority.

"I think that it underscores just how important it is that we are protecting our landscape, not just for the benefit to watershed and parks for people, but also habitat for wildlife,” says Wraithmell.

Experts say habitat loss was the number one reason for bird loss. There also is concern and a call for people to keep their cats indoors after a 2015 study showed cats kill 2.6 billion birds each year in North America.

Experts say taking up birdwatching and spreading awareness also can help in increasing the population of birds.

More on the study and #BringBackBirds can be found at www.3billionbirds.org.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
