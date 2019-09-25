 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

Group Gives Arizona Top Marks for Shared Child Custody Policies

A parents' advocacy group says many divorcing couples can avoid messy child custody fights if state courts make equal access the first option for families.(fizkes/AdobeStock)
A parents' advocacy group says many divorcing couples can avoid messy child custody fights if state courts make equal access the first option for families.
(fizkes/AdobeStock)
September 23, 2019

PHOENIX – A parents' rights group rates Arizona one of the top states for policies that encourage shared parenting in child custody cases.

The National Parents Organization recently issued a report card on family court policies that gave more than a third of U.S. states a failing grade for not giving both parents equal access to their children.

Ginger Gentile, the group’s deputy executive director, says NPO gave only two states – Arizona and Kentucky – a grade of 'A' for statutes that promote shared parenting.

"Most states are still failing their children by not ensuring that parents have equal access as the default,” she points out. “This means parents have to go to court to fight to see their children, or if they cannot afford to go to court, they might lose out on access altogether."

Gentile says the group promotes joint custody arrangements, where both parents have equal standing in raising children after a separation or divorce.

She says Arizona lawmakers acted several years ago to change state laws, making shared custody one of the first options in separation or divorce cases.

"Arizona was the pioneer, passing a law in 2012 that was an act in 2013, that says judges have to maximize the parenting time between both parents after divorce and separation," she states.

Gentile says that because each family is different, other arrangements might be appropriate in some divorce cases.

But she adds lawmakers should see shared custody as a starting point for families, not just an afterthought.

"The research shows this is what kids need, and polling also shows this is what people want,” she stresses. “Kids should have equal access to their parents. So, the problem is with the state legislatures, not society."

Gentile says historically, states have defaulted to sole custody, often forcing the family to go through the financial and emotional cost of a custody battle.

The National Parents Organization, founded in 1998 as the Foundation for Fathers and Families, focuses on family court reform, with a goal of making shared parenting the norm in all states.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019