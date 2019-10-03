 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 3, 2019 


House Democrats plan to subpoena the White House over documents related to the Ukraine investigation. Also, 7 in 10 Ohioans say climate change is affecting the U.S.

2020Talks - October 3, 2019 


President Trump has outfinanced all the Democrats so far, but he launched his campaign on the day of his inauguration. And just five Democrats have qualified for the November debate so far.

Daily Newscasts

Free Tours of Texas Solar Homes This Weekend

Rooftop solar reduces the need to tap expensive power plants during spikes in demand, keeping prices down for all electricity customers and strengthening grid viability. (USAF)
Rooftop solar reduces the need to tap expensive power plants during spikes in demand, keeping prices down for all electricity customers and strengthening grid viability. (USAF)
October 3, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas – This weekend, homeowners in Texas and all 50 states are opening their homes to friends, neighbors or anyone curious about adding solar energy to power homes.

Texas ranks sixth nationally for total installed solar capacity, but most solar arrays are at utility scale, not on individual rooftops.

Hanna Mitchell is Texas program director of Solar United Neighbors, the group behind the tour. She says so far, more than 850 solar houses across the nation have signed on.

"We're really excited to see about 75 homes participating in Texas,” she states. “This is a chance to see solar energy on a home in action in your state and in your town."

Texans can check out their neighbors' solar panels, the inverter and electric box, which is what captures and transmits the power from the sun and converts it into electricity.

Mitchell says solar is one of the fastest growing segments of the clean energy industry, in part because costs have dropped far enough to make solar less expensive than older technologies.

Homeowners also will share their electric bills, before and after installing solar, showing how much money they're saving.

According to Mitchell, installing rooftop solar benefits all electricity customers, especially during high spikes in demand.

"In fact, having more distributed generation adds to grid viability and prevents the need to bring on more expensive power plants, which is what causes those price spikes that we can see, especially in summer months," she points out.

This is the second year Solar United Neighbors has partnered with the American Solar Energy Society in a national solar tour.

Mitchell says the goal is to help people learn more about how solar energy works, so they can make informed decisions about their energy choices.

To find an open solar home near you, visit nationalsolartour.org.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019