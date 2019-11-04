Fraud Fighters Helping Empower North Dakotans

Learn about the latest scams online at aarp.org/fraudfightwatchnewtork . (AdobeStock)

BISMARCK, N.D. – With Veterans Day and the holiday season around the corner, con artists have many opportunities this time of year to prowl for unsuspecting victims.



And some volunteer experts are ready to help North Dakotans avoid becoming prey.



Doreen Riedman, associate state director for community outreach with AARP North Dakota, says the seniors advocacy group has a new batch of Fraud Fighters, trained volunteers available for presentations on how to spot and avoid scams, and what to do if you become a victim.



"Empowering people to protect themselves and their families is really what we aim to do in this, and get people to ask questions and get them to be skeptical,” Riedman explains. “Teaching them that it's fine to just say 'no.'"



Riedman notes that every day there's a new twist or angle on a scam, and AARP Fraud Fighters want to get the latest information out there and into the community.



Presentations are available for senior centers, civic organizations and other small groups.



Riedman explains Fraud Fighters receive specialized training, and often have their own financial, legal or professional experience to bring to the table.



Group training sessions are held a few times a year, but Riedman notes the Fraud Fighters are always in need of more volunteers.



"We can do some one-on-one training if people are just really eager to get the information and get the tools and the resources,” she states. “If they're really interested in becoming a Fraud Fighter ASAP, we'll make it happen."



Learn how to become a Fraud Fighter, or schedule a presentation by calling toll-free 866-554-5383, or by emailing aarpnd@aarp.org.

Disclosure: AARP North Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - ND