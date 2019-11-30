 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- November 29, 2019 


A surprise Afghanistan trip for President Trump and research says rural Americans are older and sicker than their urban counterparts.

2020Talks - November 29, 2019 


Next week the House Judiciary Committee takes over for the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment process. How might impeachment impact the election?

Showing Love for Indiana 'Mom-and-Pops'

Roughly $68 out of $100 spent at a local business stays in the local economy. (Adobe Stock)
Roughly $68 out of $100 spent at a local business stays in the local economy. (Adobe Stock)
November 29, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS – Once the Black Friday dust settles, Indiana shoppers are encouraged to show some love for their nearby mom-and-pop stores.

This Saturday is the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, highlighting the power of shopping at locally owned stores – and in Indiana, 99% of all businesses are considered small.

Laura Schafsnitz, a public affairs specialist for the Indiana district office of the United States Small Business Administration, explains that shopping local means supporting your community.

"The sidewalks in your town, you're not the only one who's paying for them,” she points out. “By supporting those small businesses, their tax dollars are going into making sure that all the traffic lights work, that the sidewalks are clean, that there aren't as many potholes on the street."

According to data from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, $68 out of $100 spent at a local business stays in the local economy, compared to $43 spent at a large, multi-state chain.

Schafsnitz explains small businesses are not only the backbone of many towns in the state, but also a reflection of the people who live there.

"Our communities make us special, our communities make us unique,” she states. “And we want to show that off.

“It's an opportunity for a community to showcase the really great reasons why they're awesome, why they're great; why you need to come and experience that community."

Schafsnitz adds that shopping local could also make holiday gift giving a bit easier.

"Nine times out of 10, you're going to get something maybe little bit more unique for your family or your friends that you might not have been able to find at a big box store," she stresses.

There are 1.2 million people working in Indiana's businesses, accounting for one in three retail employees, and more than half of all hospitality and food service workers in the state.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019