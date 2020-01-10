 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 10, 2020 


Three Republicans vote to approve Iran War Powers Resolution; and pushback on rolling back environmental review.

2020Talks - January 10, 2020 


Tonight's the deadline to qualify for next Tuesday's Iowa debate, just a few weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Six candidates qualified, but the eight others are still working hard. Plus, some candidates score some endorsements.

NY Plots a Course for Clean Energy, Jobs

Building 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind power for New York by 2035 will require skilled workers. (creativenature.nl/Adobe Stock)
Building 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind power for New York by 2035 will require skilled workers. (creativenature.nl/Adobe Stock)
January 10, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. - Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposals for New York include ambitious goals for developing renewable energy and training a workforce to help make it happen.

The governor's annual State of the State Address emphasized the need to fight climate change and the importance of switching to clean, renewable energy. New York is committed to getting 70% of its electric power from renewables by 2030.

Joe Martens, director of the New York Offshore Wind Alliance, notes the governor's proposals include a $170 million workforce development plan to train the workers needed to build and maintain clean-energy infrastructure.

"This is great news and it really is an example of looking ahead," says Martens. "This is preparing for the future, and it's going to mean keeping jobs in New York state."

The proposal would invest an additional $40 million over the next five years to help train 40,000 clean-energy workers.

Martens says the plan also includes finding partners for a $20 million Offshore Wind Training Institute on Long Island, where the offshore wind industry will soon need skilled workers.

"If we're going to meet the aggressive schedule now we have in New York for developing offshore wind projects, we have to have a trained workforce in place," says Martens.

The Offshore Wind Training Institute will begin training 2,500 New Yorkers in 2021.

Transportation is a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in New York. Martens says the proposal includes a collaboration between public colleges, car dealers and automotive technicians to begin training in the operation and repair of electric vehicles.

"Transportation is critical, so training people and training technicians for this specialized workforce is just the right thing to do," says Martens.

He adds the workforce development plan is both timely and necessary to meet the ambitious clean-energy goals the governor signed into law last year.

Disclosure: Alliance for Clean Energy New York, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020