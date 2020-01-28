 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2020 


Testimony could be in play at the Trump impeachment trial. And are less strict emission standards at odds with consumers?

2020Talks - January 28, 2020 


Voters talked about "electability." What does it really mean? Democratic candidates have varying approaches, from courting Obama to Trump voters to mobilizing as many voters as possible.

Trend to End Youth Solitary Confinement Alive in WA Legislature

Solitary confinement can have detrimental effects on the developing brains of young people, studies have found. (karenfoleyphoto/Adobe Stock)
Solitary confinement can have detrimental effects on the developing brains of young people, studies have found. (karenfoleyphoto/Adobe Stock)
January 27, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A bill to end solitary confinement for young people in Washington state jails and detention facilities is making its way through the State Legislature.

The practice has come under increased scrutiny across the country, including from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. The group says that it can lead to depression, anxiety and even psychosis.

The legislation comes at the request of the attorney general, and its prime sponsor in the House is Rep. Strom Peterson.

"For decades, it was thought that this would be a good way to calm somebody down or get somebody to change their behavior -- when in fact, that kind of isolation creates such anxiety and such psychological trauma that they're often more violent or more reactive when they come out, instead of less," Peterson points out.

Bans or limits on youth solitary confinement have passed in red and blue states across the country, including California and Texas.

Last week, the Human Services and Early Learning Committee recommended that the House pass the bill.

Peterson says there's broad support for the legislation, including from people in law enforcement.

"People want to make sure that our young people are taken care of so, when they reenter society, that they're reentering as healthy and productive human beings," he states. "And that we're also, in the short term, protecting the staff that are working at these juvenile facilities."

Peterson says he would also like to address solitary confinement of adults in prison.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020