 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 13, 2020 


Sanders' �Medicare for All� plan could face uphill battle in Nevada; and facing the nation�s history of lynching.

2020Talks - February 13, 2020 


Former MA Governor Deval Patrick dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination, and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price resigned after chaotic result releases in Iowa. Turnout in New Hampshire reached record high levels, but the youth turnout wasn't quite as high as expected.

WA Group: Stop Focusing on Transportation Mega-Projects, Think Locally

Pedestrian deaths in Washington state have doubled over the past decade. (Richard Erikkson/Flickr)
Pedestrian deaths in Washington state have doubled over the past decade. (Richard Erikkson/Flickr)
February 13, 2020

SEATTLE -- Instead of expanding highways, Washington state leaders should focus on local challenges to transportation, one group says.

Feet First, an Evergreen State group that promotes walkable communities, says while the state has added Interstate highway lanes, local maintenance has been neglected.

And it maintains, the neglect could make communities more dangerous. In the past decade, pedestrian deaths in the state have doubled.

John Stewart, vice president of the board of Feet First, says Washington state's priorities have changed in the past few decades.

"Progressive sets of state transportation packages have focused very much on very large projects and have forgotten about the small things, and the small things are what make communities work in the end," he points out.

Feet First is urging the governor and lawmakers to measure mobility in forms beyond cars -- including walking, biking and using a wheelchair.

It also wants leaders to focus on safety over speed, use funds for maintenance rather than road expansion and provide equity in spending across the state.

Stewart says Feet First doesn't expect big transit changes during this year's short legislative session, but believes some fixes could be on the table next year.

The group is one of the nominating agencies for the Transportation Improvement Board, which picks local projects across the state to fund.

Stewart says his group gets about three times as many applications as it can support and would like to see the state prioritize this program.

"That's all about communities trying to figure out how to build more walkable places with the resources they have and looking to the state for help," he points out. "So, thinking about models like that -- how do you take the state's transportation dollars and invest them better around the state for the things that matter?"

Stewart says the passage of Initiative 976 limiting car registration fees to $30 has removed a crucial funding source for local communities.

However, Feet First maintains the initiative gives the state an opportunity to reconsider its priorities when it comes to transportation.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020