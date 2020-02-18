 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 18, 2020 


Amazon's Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to fight climate change; and updates from state primary elections.

2020Talks - February 18, 2020 


Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg is climbing national polls, but facing much more scrutiny than he had in the early states, which he skipped. Texas is going to come into play for him -- as the state with the second-largest Super Tuesday trove of delegates.

Louisville 160th City to Pass 100% Renewable-Energy Resolution

Louisville is the first Kentucky city to commit to reaching 100% renewable energy for its city operations by 2040. (Adobe Stock)
Louisville is the first Kentucky city to commit to reaching 100% renewable energy for its city operations by 2040. (Adobe Stock)
February 18, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Louisville Metro Council has voted to commit to reaching 100% renewable energy use for city operations within the next two decades.

According to the resolution, the city will work to shift public transit and other operations to run on clean former of energy, such as electricity and solar power.

The Metro Council vote was 15-4 in support of the resolution.

Gretchen Milliken, director of advanced planning and sustainability for Louisville Metro, said the city already has been focused on reducing its carbon-emissions footprint.

"We have done an emissions-reduction plan. We're in the last phases of pulling together our climate adaptation plan," Milliken explained. "And these lay out strategies for our city, of how we are going to be reducing our emissions -- but also, strategies of how we're going to be dealing with the climate change that is inevitably coming our way."

She added that Louisville's summer temperatures are projected to rise between seven and 12 degrees in the next half-century.

Drew Foley, group chair of the Sierra Club's Greater Louisville Group, described the move as a step in the right direction, but pointed out that a handful of U.S. cities already are generating all or most of the energy for city operations from clean and renewable sources.

"Louisville was the 160th city in the United States that has made that commitment," Foley noted. "So, we're pretty late to the game, actually."

According to a 2016 Environmental Protection Agency report, Kentucky is likely to experience more extreme flooding, as well as longer periods of drought from climate change in the coming decades.

Disclosure: Sierra Club, Cumberland Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020