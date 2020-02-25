 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 25, 2020 


Harvey Weinstein in custody after being convicted of felony sex crimes. And U.S. Supreme Court to consider foster-parenting rights of same-sex couples.

2020Talks - February 25, 2020 


Tonight's the last debate before the South Carolina primaries, but it's also the last before Super Tuesday, which includes California and its 494 delegates.

Report: Plan to Mediate Surprise Medical Bills Helps Few in AZ

A visit to the emergency room or other health care facility - even if it is in your insurance network - can result in a huge, surprise out-of-network bill. (CLShebley/AdobeStock)
A visit to the emergency room or other health care facility - even if it is in your insurance network - can result in a huge, surprise out-of-network bill. (CLShebley/AdobeStock)
February 24, 2020

PHOENIX -- Patient advocates say an Arizona program to resolve surprise medical bills is a good start but doesn't go far enough to help struggling consumers.

The state-run program offers mediation between patients and providers to resolve out-of-network bills incurred at an in-network facility. In 2019, the program's first year, it received only 53 requests for mediation, and two-thirds were disqualified for not meeting program requirements.

Marcus Johnson, director of policy and advocacy with the Phoenix-based Vitalyst Health Foundation, said while thousands of Arizonans may be eligible, the plan's narrow scope has kept a majority of applicants from a satisfactory resolution.

"If you were one of the relatively few who this applies to, and if you initiated the arbitration process, you're likely to get your bill basically forgiven, for lack of a better term," Johnson said.

The program is limited to surprise bills of more than $1,000, but excludes bills from HMOs, federal plans and limited-benefit plans. SB 1602, a measure to include bills from those kinds of plans and other changes, is pending in the Legislature.

The problem of surprise bills is prevalent in the health-care industry. A recent report by the Congressional Budget Office said surprise, out-of-network bills affect about 1 in 6 American consumers, costing more than $37 billion in 2018, with an average invoice of $3,500 per patient.

Johnson said he consistently sees out-of-network bills coming from a narrow group of Arizona providers.

"We look at requests that were resolved in the four most common requests by health care provider Specialty Area," he said. "It shows anesthesiology and emergency docs being the most frequent. That's not surprising."

Johnson said it appears the state has not done much to inform consumers about the program, and he was disappointed in the low number of participants. A spokesman for the Department of Insurance said the law requires care facilities and health insurers to inform patients about the plan, but the agency does not verify whether they are in compliance.

More information on the program is available at insurance.az.gov.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020