Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2020 


Four Minneapolis police officers fired following the death of a black man; and a federal lawsuit claims New Yorkers with disabilities excluded from expanded absentee ballot plan.

2020Talks - May 27, 2020 


Republican governors in Georgia and Florida offer their states as alternatives to North Carolina, after President Trump expresses impatience about talks of a more limited Republican National Convention because of the pandemic.

Asparagus Farmer Running for Senate Gets Yang Endorsement

Mike Broihier, a former U.S. Marine Corps officer and a farmer in Lincoln County, is the third Democrat to throw his hat in the race to challenge GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell in November. (Broihier Campaign)
May 27, 2020

DANVILLE, Ky. -- A Lincoln County asparagus farmer and retired U.S. Marine who supports a universal basic income is running against long-time incumbent Mitch McConnell for U.S. Senate.

Lt. Col. Mike Broihier has received the political endorsement of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who has said Broihier's candidacy is a continuation of the movement Yang began.

Broihier said many of his neighbors are forced to work other jobs in order to keep their small-scale farm operations running.

"My neighbor was putting up fence in the headlights of his pickup truck, because he has to work off his farm. The guy loves farming; he's a great farmer - but because he needs health care, he works off the farm," Broihier said. "And universal basic income would free people up to do the things that they love."

Broihier, along with state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville, and Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, all are vying on the Democratic ticket to oust McConnell in the November election. Kentucky's primary election is June 23.

Broihier said the federal government frequently injects money into the economy, and even more so in times of economic crisis such as during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he believes money rarely makes it into the hands of working families.

"Instead of the government giving breaks, tax breaks, or giving money outright to industry,' he said, "to give it to people -- where it will have a much greater impact, and have a huge change on people's day-to-day lives."

Broihier advocates for a universal mon" thly payment of $1,200 for every adult and $400 for every child in Kentucky.

For more information on the upcoming primary election, and on candidates and their issues, look online at KentuckyElection.org.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
