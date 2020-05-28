 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 28, 2020 


A grim milestone as U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 100,000; and 'housing justice' advocates fear folks who lost their jobs could lose their homes.

2020Talks - May 28, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden condemns recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as yet another deadly encounter between police and an unarmed Black man. He did so before a virtual talk with PA Gov. Tom Wolf, ahead of next Tuesday's eight primaries.

MD Latinos Devastated by COVID-19 to Get Assistance

Latinos have the highest rate of COVID-19 infection of any race or ethnic group in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health. (Wikimedia Commons)
Latinos have the highest rate of COVID-19 infection of any race or ethnic group in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Health. (Wikimedia Commons)
May 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the Latino community particularly hard across the nation, and in Maryland, Latino residents in Prince George's County now may get some help.

A coalition is raising funds to provide emergency assistance for the Langley Park community there, which lies in the ZIP code with the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the state.

Chispa Maryland, a program launched by the Maryland League of Conservation Voters, has started a GoFundMe campaign to assist folks with rent, food and other essential items, according to Ramon Palencia-Calvo, the Chispa program director.

He says many in the neighborhood have lost their jobs or businesses and even though they pay taxes, they're not eligible for government assistance.

"Many of them might not have a Social Security number, although they are very productive members of society," Palencia-Calvo states. "Many of them are small business owners, they are active in social causes. They have contributed greatly."

This week, advocacy group CASA Maryland asked Gov. Larry Hogan to provide state aid for the 250,000 undocumented immigrants in Maryland. To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, visit the web site marylandconservation.org.

Palencia-Calvo points out that Hispanic people have the highest rate of infection of any race or ethnic group in Maryland.

Latinos often work low-wage jobs and live in multi-generational households, he says, which can lead to increased spread of the virus. He says it's unfortunate that the immigrant community has born a disproportionate burden of the pandemic in the U.S.

"In the long run, what we're trying to do by assisting and working with these communities is we want to ensure that the community is strong and they have a strong political voice so we don't end up in this situation again," Palencia-Calvo stresses.

According to the U.S. Census, a majority of Latinos work in service occupations, where many jobs have disappeared during the pandemic.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - MD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020