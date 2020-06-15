 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2020 


A decision on charges expected after a fatal police shooting in Atlanta; and CARES Act money vital as some schools reopen.

2020Talks - June 15, 2020 


The Trump administration has rolled back protections in the Affordable Care Act for transgender and gender-nonconforming folks, and will allow religious exemptions to health-care providers who refuse to perform abortion services.

California’s Estuaries Go Virtual This Summer

The Tijuana River Estuarine Research Reserve offers midday online programs on a different topic every Tuesday. (Osbomb/Flickr)
The Tijuana River Estuarine Research Reserve offers midday online programs on a different topic every Tuesday. (Osbomb/Flickr)
June 15, 2020

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way families, educators and students can experience state parks -- through expanded online programs.

The Tijuana River National Estuarine Research Reserve, on the U.S.-Mexican border south of San Diego, showcases the salt marsh where the Tijuana River meets the Pacific Ocean.

Education coordinator Anne Marie Tipton says the reserve's virtual field trips teach classrooms around the state about the estuary's role in the environment.

"It filters out pollution, and it will also buffer storms," she points out. "It's a nursery for the ocean. We actually are a nursery for halibut. And we sequester or grab carbon out of the atmosphere. "

California has lost 90% of its wetlands to development. The reserve is an important stop on the Pacific Flyway and shelters 370 species of birds. The visitor center is closed due to the pandemic, but trails are still open.

Check out the reserve's Facebook page to sign up for virtual junior ranger programs.

Tipton says the salt marsh in the estuary boosts the fight against climate change.

"They grab that carbon through photosynthesis better than any other plant community in the world because no one eats it," she explains. "It doesn't burn. The salt water impedes methane production, which is a big heat-trapping gas. Salt marshes are really the unsung heroes of the world. "

California's two other National Estuarine Research Reserves at Elkhorn Slough near Monterey Bay and in San Francisco Bay also offer virtual programs this summer.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020