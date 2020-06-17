 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 17, 2020 


The administration doubles down on keeping COVD-19 small business relief secret; Chicago rethinks cops in schools.

2020Talks - June 17, 2020 


Even though the beginning of the new coronavirus tended to hit Democratic-leaning metro areas, over time, more GOP-heavy areas seeing increasing numbers of cases. One of those areas is Tulsa, Oklahoma, where President Trump has a rally on Saturday.

LGBTQ Community Rallies in Support of Supreme Court Ruling

The Supreme Court decision will guarantee LGBTQ protections in dozens of states where they do not currently exist. (Gay Arashdeep/Morguefile)
June 16, 2020

HARTFORD, Ct. -- LGBTQ+ groups rallied at City Hall in Hartford Monday night to celebrate a landmark victory for equality in the workplace at the Supreme Court. On Monday, the high court ruled anti-discrimination policies for workers laid out in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 do apply to LGBTQ+ people.

Linda Estabrook, executive director with the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective, said this decision was a long time coming.

"I think it's really a time for us to share in this moment and savor it," Estabrook said. "And many, many, many people have worked really, really hard for decades to get to this particular point."

Connecticut already has state-level LGBTQ+ protections. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, speaking at the rally, called the decision one milestone in a "constant fight for equality."

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in his dissent, claimed the Civil Rights Act protections do not apply to sexual orientation or gender identity.

Last Friday, the Trump administration declared anti-discrimination provisions in the Affordable Care Act do not apply to LGBTQ+ people. Estabrook said the fight for equality has been losing ground over the past few years.

"The current administration in Washington has been working hard to dismantle a lot of those protections," she said.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act in May 2019 to guarantee LGBTQ+ protections in all areas of life. However, as it lacks President Donald Trump's support, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to bring the bill up for a vote.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CT

 
