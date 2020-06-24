 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 24, 2020 


Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of a disturbing surge in coronavirus infections; and virtual hearings on methane gas emissions in Pennsylvania.

2020Talks - June 24, 2020 


Yesterday's primaries and runoffs were flush with absentee ballots. But there were some issues with in-person voting: late-opening polling places in NYC, and just one location per county in parts of KY.

Postal Workers Rally Across U.S. to Save Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service was left out of coronavirus relief in the CARES Act. (MelissaMN/Adobe Stock)
The U.S. Postal Service was left out of coronavirus relief in the CARES Act. (MelissaMN/Adobe Stock)
June 23, 2020

HELENA, Mont. -- Postal workers are rallying across the country today for Save the Post Office Day.

The U.S. Postal Service has struggled during COVID-19, projecting a $13 billion loss this year as a result of low mail volume. But it was left out of Congress' $2 trillion relief package passed in March.

Montana state president of the American Postal Workers Union Gary Phillippe said the Postal Service has consistently ranked as the public's most beloved government agency.

"The post office is number one -- the most well-run, the most well-liked and the most favorable with the public, every single year," Phillippe said.

President Donald Trump threatened to veto the CARES Act if it provided relief to the post office. Phillippe said saving the post office also will save middle-class jobs, including in rural communities.

He added postal workers bring joy to folks, delivering cards and letters from loved ones.

"They like getting a letter in their mailbox," he said. "Everybody does, whether it be a birthday card or not."

Phillippe has a simple proposal for how people can help the post office today: buy stamps.

"Every American that's 18 years old or older goes to the post office and buys a book of stamps - that's 20 stamps - they will save the post office," he said.

Disclosure: American Postal Workers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020