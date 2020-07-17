 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 17, 2020 


Maine's Susan Collins in a close fight to remain in the U.S. Senate; states adopt their own COVID-19 rules.

2020Talks - July 17, 2020 


It's still unclear whether returning citizens with unpaid financial obligations can register to vote, after a Supreme Court ruling. And the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., will be scaled back.

Virginia First State to Adopt COVID-19 Worker Safety Rules

Virginia's new workplace safety rules are expected to help poultry workers who have been hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. (Earl Dotter/Oxfam America)
Virginia's new workplace safety rules are expected to help poultry workers who have been hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. (Earl Dotter/Oxfam America)

July 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. - In the absence of federal guidelines, this week Virginia has become the first state to adopt mandatory workplace safety rules to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.

The state's Safety and Health Codes Board voted nine-to-two on Wednesday to adopt "emergency temporary standards," after labor groups pushed for stronger policies, according to Kim Bobo - executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.

She hails Gov. Ralph Northam for creating a blueprint to protect workers when she says the Occupational Health and Safety Administration has failed to.

"The federal government has reneged in setting a national OSHA standard that would have protected everybody across the country," says Bobo. "But in Virginia, you know we're led by a doctor who really understands this, and understands that spread in the workplace can really help spread in the entire society."

A coalition of Virginia business and industry groups opposed the new regulations, saying they're unnecessary because many businesses already follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worker safety guidelines. They contend the new requirements could be costly for struggling businesses.

Bobo points out that the state guidelines will save lives.

Employees who are known or suspected to be infected with COVID-19 can't return to work for 10 days. And employees must be notified within 24 hours if a coworker tests positive for the virus.

Bobo says rules like these will help a range of workers in the Commonwealth - particularly in poultry plants, which saw huge novel coronavirus outbreaks from people working in close quarters.

"I think this will be hard for the poultry industry, they fought it vociferously," says Bobo. "But they now have a standard they have to follow."

Companies could face penalties of up to $130,000 if they're found to violate the policies. The rules also include whistleblower protections that prevent employers from retaliating against workers who report infection risks on the job.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020