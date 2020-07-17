Virginia First State to Adopt COVID-19 Worker Safety Rules

Virginia's new workplace safety rules are expected to help poultry workers who have been hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks. (Earl Dotter/Oxfam America)





RICHMOND, Va. - In the absence of federal guidelines, this week Virginia has become the first state to adopt mandatory workplace safety rules to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.



The state's Safety and Health Codes Board voted nine-to-two on Wednesday to adopt "emergency temporary standards," after labor groups pushed for stronger policies, according to Kim Bobo - executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.



She hails Gov. Ralph Northam for creating a blueprint to protect workers when she says the Occupational Health and Safety Administration has failed to.



"The federal government has reneged in setting a national OSHA standard that would have protected everybody across the country," says Bobo. "But in Virginia, you know we're led by a doctor who really understands this, and understands that spread in the workplace can really help spread in the entire society."



A coalition of Virginia business and industry groups opposed the new regulations, saying they're unnecessary because many businesses already follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worker safety guidelines. They contend the new requirements could be costly for struggling businesses.



Bobo points out that the state guidelines will save lives.



Employees who are known or suspected to be infected with COVID-19 can't return to work for 10 days. And employees must be notified within 24 hours if a coworker tests positive for the virus.



Bobo says rules like these will help a range of workers in the Commonwealth - particularly in poultry plants, which saw huge novel coronavirus outbreaks from people working in close quarters.



"I think this will be hard for the poultry industry, they fought it vociferously," says Bobo. "But they now have a standard they have to follow."



Companies could face penalties of up to $130,000 if they're found to violate the policies. The rules also include whistleblower protections that prevent employers from retaliating against workers who report infection risks on the job.