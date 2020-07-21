 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 21, 2020 


Reports that Trump plans to send federal paramilitary to Chicago; more faith-based groups point to need to speak out on police violence.

2020Talks - July 21, 2020 


Georgia Democrats nominated state Sen. Nikema Williams to be on November ballot after the passing of Congressman John Lewis. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is speaking at Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden.

Steps Offered to Keep Utilities Connected During Downturn

More than 600,000 Coloradans filed for unemployment through the first week in July, and many residents who have fallen behind on utility bills now can get financial help. (Pixabay)
More than 600,000 Coloradans filed for unemployment through the first week in July, and many residents who have fallen behind on utility bills now can get financial help. (Pixabay)
July 21, 2020

DENVER -- Stay-at-home orders have led to a spike in home utility bills, and as the heat of summer settles in, Energy Outreach Colorado is working to make sure people don't see their electricity and other services shut off.

Denise Stepto, chief communications officer with the group, said now that the state's moratorium on utility disconnections has expired, it's a good time to get new funds to Coloradans that have been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, especially those who have not been able to get help so far.

"These are people who are unemployed, underemployed, have gotten COVID themselves," Stepto said. "These are individuals who are ineligible for other forms of assistance, people who could not receive unemployment insurance."

Stepto said if you're behind on your bills, the first step is to contact your utility company to make a payment plan. She said that will buy you time. Next, she said Colorado residents should apply for assistance online at energyoutreach.org.

Energy Outreach Colorado also can connect people with food assistance, health care and other programs.

More than 600,000 Coloradans have filed for unemployment through the first week in July, according to the Denver Post. And Congress has not yet moved to extend federal jobless relief, which is set to expire July 31. Stepto said the middle of the summer is not the time to have your utilities cut off.

"The heat can be just as dangerous to your health and safety as it would be if it was cold weather," she said. "And so to keep your home in a healthy and safe way, you have to keep your utilities on."

Those eligible for help with their bills will be tapping funds raised through Energy Outreach Colorado's Home Energy Relief Fund, and nearly $5 million made available through the CARES Act after Colorado lawmakers passed HB-1412.

Disclosure: Energy Outreach Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020