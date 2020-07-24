 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 24, 2020 


There may still be balloons but Trump says no GOP convention in Jacksonville; and what if all Americans had to vote?

2020Talks - July 24, 2020 


The Senate failed to come to agreement with the White House on a stimulus plan; Trump cancelled his nomination acceptance speech in Jacksonville, FL; and a campaign video of a conversation between Obama and Biden.

The ADA at 30: Progress and Continuing Obstacles

Thirty years after passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, only 25% of New York City subway stations are wheelchair accessible. (littleny/Adobe Stock)
Thirty years after passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, only 25% of New York City subway stations are wheelchair accessible. (littleny/Adobe Stock)
July 24, 2020

NEW YORK - Advocates for people with disabilities are both celebrating a landmark in the fight for civil rights and still waiting for its promise to be fully realized.

The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law 30 years ago, on July 26, 1990. It was the world's first declaration of equality for people with disabilities.

And Susan Dooha, executive director of the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, says it opened new doors for people with disabilities in transportation, housing accessibility, employment, education and public accommodations.

"People can do so many things that they hadn't been able to do before," says Dooha. "And now we have a whole new generation that has grown up with these protections in place."

But she adds that there is still a long way to go to achieve equality, especially in access to transportation and employment.

Dooha notes that despite the protections enumerated in the law and years of litigation over its implementation, people with disabilities still face widespread discrimination.

"In New York state, the employment rate for people with disabilities hovers around 30%," says Dooha. "And that's not because people are not able to work. It is because they cannot get hired."

She says the loss of jobs due to the COVID pandemic also came earlier and has been deeper for people with disabilities nationwide.

Dooha says actions still are needed to implement the law. Plans with timetables must be put in place, and people with disabilities must be brought to the table to ensure that the promise of the Americans with Disabilities Act becomes a reality.

"Removing the barriers that have resulted in the impoverishment of people with disabilities," says Dooha, "and the enormous stigma and exclusion that people with disabilities still experience."

Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020