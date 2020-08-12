 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 12, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden picks Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; some schools have science-based metrics for open classroom instruction.

2020Talks - August 12, 2020 


California Sen. Kamala Harris will be on the ticket with Joe Biden in November. Four states had primaries yesterday, and two had runoffs. Georgia and Wisconsin appear to have improved since last time.

Pharmacies Becoming Safe Space for Domestic-Violence Survivors

Some Ohio pharmacies are providing information about resources for domestic-violence survivors to customers. (AdobeStock)
Some Ohio pharmacies are providing information about resources for domestic-violence survivors to customers. (AdobeStock)
August 11, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some of the measures intended to help stop the spread of COVID-19 are making difficult times even more challenging for victims of domestic violence. Stay-at-home orders and social-distancing recommendations are believed to be linked to an increase in domestic-violence incidents, and also are making it more difficult for survivors to seek help.

Myriam Shaw Ojeda, fellow of policy and innovation at the Ohio Pharmacists Association, said that's why they are partnering with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network to raise awareness on the role pharmacies can play in increasing safety for domestic-violence victims.

"We are probably one of the most accessible health care providers to all of our patients at this time, and therefore it was a very good opportunity to combine forces with ODVN and try and help patients who are suffering at the moment," Shaw Ojeda said.

The Ohio Pharmacists Care about Domestic Violence Initiative is providing pharmacies with educational resources for domestic-violence victims during the pandemic, including flyers that can be dropped in medication bags with information on accessing housing, food, medical care and medications.

Shaw Ojeda said she's hopeful the initiative will open the door for patients to talk to their health care providers about safety. She said pharmacists know their patients and want them to have better outcomes.

"When someone is struggling with an unsafe environment at home, it does affect their health, it does affect other parts of their life," she said. "And so, as pharmacists we want to make sure that our patients have an overall healthy outlook, not just in relation to their medication."

Shaw Ojeda noted that about 100 Ohio pharmacies already have signed onto the effort, and they are conducting a massive outreach to get even more on board.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020