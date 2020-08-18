 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 19, 2020 


Update: More than 20 stats set to file lawsuits over postal service cutbacks; end healing the trauma from street violence.

2020Talks - August 18, 2020 


Recapping first night of the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention, and two Trump rallies in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Grassroots Group Asks ND Voters to Consider Election Changes

North Dakota is among the latest states to see a strong push to change how political maps are drawn by proposing it be in the hands of an independent commission. (Adobe Stock)
North Dakota is among the latest states to see a strong push to change how political maps are drawn by proposing it be in the hands of an independent commission. (Adobe Stock)
August 18, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. -- This fall, North Dakota voters will consider a measure that proposes a variety of changes some say will improve elections across the state. Last week, North Dakota's secretary of state said supporters of Measure 3 gathered enough signatures to put it on the November ballot.

The question has several provisions, including bolstering election security by requiring a paper record of each vote cast. It would establish open primaries, while shifting the responsibility of redistricting away from lawmakers to the state's ethics commission.

Mary Tintes is with the League of Women Voters and a volunteer with North Dakota Voters First, the group behind the effort. She said taking politics out of redistricting is very important to her.

"You know, if it's a Republican or a Democrat, the party in power creates their own district maps. In other words, they pick their own voters," Tintes said.

On Thursday, the state Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against the state over the ballot question. The plaintiffs claim organizers misled petition signers by not providing the proposal's full text.

North Dakota Voters First denies that claim, saying each canvasser had all the information included in the packets they presented.

Another provision in the measure aims to boost voter access for active service members who are stationed overseas by extending the period in which they receive and return their ballots. That extension would increase by 15 days.

Tintes said it's a common-sense approach to ensuring all those serving can make their voices heard at the ballot box.

"We're simply helping our military personnel to receive and return their ballots in a timely and fair way," she said.

Measure 3 also calls for a switch to instant runoff elections, where voters can choose from multiple candidates in a process designed to establish a winner who has majority support.

As for enhancing election security, the secretary of state says North Dakota already has an auditing system. But Tintes said the extra layer would provide more assurances at a time when there are threats of foreign interference.

Disclosure: North Dakota Voters First contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Civil Rights. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020