 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 31, 2020 


Transit fares back on in NY and some riders with disabilities asked to pay cash; Portland's mayor blasts Trump over violence.

2020Talks - August 31, 2020 


Two more political conventions this weekend: the Black National Convention and the People's Convention. Plus, no more verbal briefings to Congress on foreign interference in elections.

Student Voter Registration Drive in ID Moves Online

Millennials and Generation Z make up 40% of the voting population. (Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock)
Millennials and Generation Z make up 40% of the voting population. (Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock)
August 31, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- Classrooms won't look the same this fall, and neither will efforts to register Idaho students to vote.

"What The Vote Idaho" is a nonpartisan project dedicated to registering and getting young adults engaged in the election process.

Chris Stokes, co-founder of What The Vote Idaho, said the group's campaign involves going to schools in normal years.

But because of COVID-19, they've opted instead to create a video to push voter registration this year.

"This one is meant to take place of the volunteers who are usually in the classrooms, actually speaking to the kids directly; looking in their eyes, inspiring them," Stokes said.

What The Vote Idaho is ramping up its efforts ahead of Voter Registration Day on Sep. 22, reaching out to teachers across the state to see if they'll run the video in their classrooms. The group is sponsored by the Boise branch of the American Association of University Women.

Stokes said millennials and Generation Z make up 40% of the voting population and have shown in recent months they're enthusiastic about politics.

What The Vote Idaho wants students to take the next step and ensure their voices are heard.

The campaign features four students explaining the importance of elections: "...Here's the thing. No matter what you think about politics, it affects every aspect of your life. Just look at the current pandemic or the protest marches for racial justice. Do you want your favorite hiking and mountain biking trail to stay open for public use? Can you afford to move out and live on minimum wage?"

The video also features an explanation of the positions that will be up for election and why.

Nancy Viano, another co-founder of the group, said voting can be overwhelming. So, the What The Vote Idaho website features other information beyond registration.

"There are also resources there for fact-checking, as well as looking up specific candidates," Viano explained. "If they're incumbents, you can look up voting records. You can see their platforms, their opinion on particular issues."

The deadline for Idahoans to preregister for the election, including for online registration, is Oct. 9. But after that, people still can register up to and including Election Day on Nov. 3.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020