 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - August 31, 2020 


Transit fares back on in NY and some riders with disabilities asked to pay cash; Portland's mayor blasts Trump over violence.

2020Talks - August 31, 2020 


Two more political conventions this weekend: the Black National Convention and the People's Convention. Plus, no more verbal briefings to Congress on foreign interference in elections.

Fares Return for Access-a-Ride, With Little Notice

Access-a-Ride hasn't adapted its payment system to limit contact between drivers and riders and won't accept MetroCards or credit cards. (Tdorante10/Wikimedia Commons)
Access-a-Ride hasn't adapted its payment system to limit contact between drivers and riders and won't accept MetroCards or credit cards. (Tdorante10/Wikimedia Commons)
August 31, 2020

NEW YORK -- After 5 months of pandemic-related suspension, today the public transit service Access-a-Ride, serving thousands of New York City residents with disabilities, is charging fares again.

While the Metropolitan Transit Authority announced fares returning for buses, they had not commented on Access-a-Ride. Lourdes Rosa-Carrasquillo, Advocacy Director for the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, said she is surprised she had to contact Access-a-Ride directly to hear the news.

"And then we called; one of the Access-a-Ride drivers told an individual that, 'Oh, we're going to start collecting fares also.' And we were like, 'Nobody knew about this!'" Rosa-Carrasquillo said.

The MTA has said they are reinstating fares because of a huge budget shortfall. They also warn they may need to reduce overall service by 40% if they do not receive significant federal aid. Rosa-Carrasquillo is concerned this would lead to overcrowding and hurt those with physical disabilities, many of whom can't access most subway stations.

She also noted Access-a-Ride hasn't adapted its payment system to limit contact between drivers and riders and apparently won't accept MetroCards or credit cards.

"You have to pay cash," she said. "Not like a MetroCard or you can use a credit card. So if someone comes without the money, they could be denied."

According to several Access-a-Ride workers, that is the case: riders must pay in cash, similar to operations before the coronavirus pandemic. While MTA bus riders are able to use MetroCards, Access-a-Ride will still require cash.

Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020