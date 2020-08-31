Fares Return for Access-a-Ride, With Little Notice

Access-a-Ride hasn't adapted its payment system to limit contact between drivers and riders and won't accept MetroCards or credit cards. (Tdorante10/Wikimedia Commons)

NEW YORK -- After 5 months of pandemic-related suspension, today the public transit service Access-a-Ride, serving thousands of New York City residents with disabilities, is charging fares again.



While the Metropolitan Transit Authority announced fares returning for buses, they had not commented on Access-a-Ride. Lourdes Rosa-Carrasquillo, Advocacy Director for the Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, said she is surprised she had to contact Access-a-Ride directly to hear the news.



"And then we called; one of the Access-a-Ride drivers told an individual that, 'Oh, we're going to start collecting fares also.' And we were like, 'Nobody knew about this!'" Rosa-Carrasquillo said.



The MTA has said they are reinstating fares because of a huge budget shortfall. They also warn they may need to reduce overall service by 40% if they do not receive significant federal aid. Rosa-Carrasquillo is concerned this would lead to overcrowding and hurt those with physical disabilities, many of whom can't access most subway stations.



She also noted Access-a-Ride hasn't adapted its payment system to limit contact between drivers and riders and apparently won't accept MetroCards or credit cards.



"You have to pay cash," she said. "Not like a MetroCard or you can use a credit card. So if someone comes without the money, they could be denied."



According to several Access-a-Ride workers, that is the case: riders must pay in cash, similar to operations before the coronavirus pandemic. While MTA bus riders are able to use MetroCards, Access-a-Ride will still require cash.