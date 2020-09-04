 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 4, 2020 


Suspect in Trump-caravan shooting, shot and killed near Seattle; Classroom ventilation on the minds of school teachers.

2020Talks - September 4, 2020 


North Carolina sends out ballots today. Facebook announces new policies to combat election misinformation, but advocates say there's more to do.

Report: COVID-19 Widens Resource Gap Between KY School Districts

The budget gap between Kentucky's wealthiest and poorest school districts jumped by $122 per student in 2019, compared to the previous year. (Adobe Stock)
The budget gap between Kentucky's wealthiest and poorest school districts jumped by $122 per student in 2019, compared to the previous year. (Adobe Stock)
September 4, 2020

GREENSBURG, Ky. -- Kentucky's wealthiest school districts had nearly $3,000 more to spend per student than the state's lower-income districts, according to a new report with data from the 2018-2019 school year.

Superintendent of Green County Schools William Hodges said before the pandemic, he had to rely on capital-fund transfers to pay for buses and other essentials. He added the district now is in "triage mode" to make sure students' basic needs are being met.

"We shifted funding to make sure kids are fed at home," said Hodges. "Internet access in south central Kentucky, it's tough for our families, so we've created hot spots throughout our county. We've purchased multiple devices to try to become a one-to-one district, where every child at home has a device."

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, federal relief will close just one-fifth of state revenue losses. But public schools are faced with additional pandemic-related costs, including technology for distance-learning, cleaning and sanitizing equipment, and Personal Protective Equipment.

Anna Baumann, deputy director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said with the ongoing recession, students living in counties with less property wealth will likely feel the greatest effects.

"So we as a state, and local communities certainly, can't bridge the gap on our own," said Baumann. "Only Congress can provide the kind of aid that will stabilize Kentucky's budget and avoid more cuts that hurt students in our poorest communities the most."

Tim Brobrowski, superintendent of Owsley County schools, said his district in the Appalachian foothills has worked for a decade to improve distance learning for inclement weather.

And while he said he believes they're mostly prepared for the COVID-related challenges, Brobrowski said he worries about the longer-term impact the pandemic will have on revenue streams.

"When the dust settles on all this and we come back around, we obviously know that funding could be impacted through a variety of different methods," he said.

Before the pandemic, Kentucky ranked in the top four states nationwide for the largest school funding cuts per student since the Great Recession.

Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020