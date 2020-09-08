 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 8, 2020 


Published report says President Trump launched COVID-19 misinformation with conservative Christians; Trump relationship with Pentagon reportly strained.

2020Talks - September 8, 2020 


Joe Biden joined the AFL-CIO for a Labor Day town hall; Kamala Harris and Mike Pence both met with workers in Wisconsin, a key swing state.

Something Smells: ID Wastewater Treatment Violations Widespread

Ten of the 112 wastewater facilities in Idaho accounted for nearly half of all discharge violations. (MarekPhotoDesign.com/Adobe Stock)
Ten of the 112 wastewater facilities in Idaho accounted for nearly half of all discharge violations. (MarekPhotoDesign.com/Adobe Stock)
September 8, 2020

BOISE, Idaho - Wastewater facilities in Idaho are flush with pollution violations.

The Idaho Conservation League's fourth annual wastewater treatment report found more than three-quarters of plants violated U.S. Environmental Protection Agency discharge permits between 2017 and 2019.

Austin Walkins, climate campaign coordinator with the group, said ICL focuses on these facilities because almost every Idaho city has one that empties into rivers and lakes.

"And as our reports have highlighted over a number of years now," said Walkins, "a lot of facilities are struggling to meet the permit requirements that they need to meet to protect water quality, to protect fish, to protect human health."

Violations included excessive amounts of chemicals, toxic metals and bacteria like E. coli.

But the infractions weren't distributed equally. Ten of the 112 facilities accounted for nearly half of all violations.

Walkins said all ten are working toward compliance in agreements with the EPA or other agencies. He said ICL takes any violation seriously.

"A facility that only violates their permit once but that happens to be at the most critical time when humans and fish and everyone's in close contact with that water," said Walkins, "that could still have some pretty serious consequences."

Walkins said communities have pointed to these reports as reasons they want to clean up.

He said he believes communities are moving in the right direction. The number of facilities without a violation increased from 19 in the 2019 report to 28 this year.

"So that's very promising, and we applaud the hard work," said Walkins. "These are not easy facilities to operate. They're very complex, but as we note in our report, a number of facilities are reporting zero violations. So it's not impossible."

Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020