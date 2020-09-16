 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 16, 2020 


A letter sparks tension with police in Iowa; new agreements establish formal ties between Israel and two Arab states.

2020Talks - September 16, 2020 


The last of this year's primaries was in Delaware yesterday; recent polling on Florida Latinos; and faith leaders on the presidential election.

New Partnership Focuses on the "Next Economy"

The new partnership combines progressive policy advocacy with a network of business leaders and investors. (Social Venture Circle)
The new partnership combines progressive policy advocacy with a network of business leaders and investors. (Social Venture Circle)
September 16, 2020

NEW YORK -- Two advocates for environmentally safe and equitable business development are joining forces to encourage the growth of sustainable, responsible companies.

The American Sustainable Business Council and Social Venture Circle, a social-impact networking organization, are forming a partnership to work for environmental change and economic justice. According to Jeffrey Hollender, co-founder and chief executive of ASBC, they'll promote alternatives to policies that favor the biggest corporations over the needs of working people.

"What's good for the environment can also be good for business," he said. "What's good for American workers can also be good for business. And that's the wave of the future."

He said their approach rejects short-term profits in favor of a stakeholder economy based on long-term value and accountability.

Seungah Jeong, board chair at Social Venture Circle, said their role in the partnership will be working with entrepreneurs, investors and corporate leaders to help create a regenerative economic system.

"All of us are focused on creating what we call the 'Next Economy' -- where business is a force for social good, where we help each other and our community on broader social issues and environmental issues," she said.

She said this year's COVID pandemic, increased impacts of climate change, demands for social justice and the presidential election all add urgency to the need for systemic change.

By forming a partnership, Hollender said, they'll be able to combine public-policy advocacy with opportunities to invest in progressive companies, mentor their leadership and develop peer networks between responsible businesses.

"So, by bringing these organizations together, which more than doubled the total size for the combined entity," he said, "we will be able to accomplish much more than we could have ever done alone."

More information is online at jointhenexteconomy.org.

Disclosure: American Sustainable Business Council contributes to our fund for reporting. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020