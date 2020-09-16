New Partnership Focuses on the "Next Economy"

The new partnership combines progressive policy advocacy with a network of business leaders and investors. (Social Venture Circle)

NEW YORK -- Two advocates for environmentally safe and equitable business development are joining forces to encourage the growth of sustainable, responsible companies.



The American Sustainable Business Council and Social Venture Circle, a social-impact networking organization, are forming a partnership to work for environmental change and economic justice. According to Jeffrey Hollender, co-founder and chief executive of ASBC, they'll promote alternatives to policies that favor the biggest corporations over the needs of working people.



"What's good for the environment can also be good for business," he said. "What's good for American workers can also be good for business. And that's the wave of the future."



He said their approach rejects short-term profits in favor of a stakeholder economy based on long-term value and accountability.



Seungah Jeong, board chair at Social Venture Circle, said their role in the partnership will be working with entrepreneurs, investors and corporate leaders to help create a regenerative economic system.



"All of us are focused on creating what we call the 'Next Economy' -- where business is a force for social good, where we help each other and our community on broader social issues and environmental issues," she said.



She said this year's COVID pandemic, increased impacts of climate change, demands for social justice and the presidential election all add urgency to the need for systemic change.



By forming a partnership, Hollender said, they'll be able to combine public-policy advocacy with opportunities to invest in progressive companies, mentor their leadership and develop peer networks between responsible businesses.



"So, by bringing these organizations together, which more than doubled the total size for the combined entity," he said, "we will be able to accomplish much more than we could have ever done alone."



More information is online at jointhenexteconomy.org.