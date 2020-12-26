 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

Vaccine Priorities, Precautions for People with Disabilities

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A las personas en mayor riesgo de contagio por el coronavirus se les está dando prioridad para recibir las vacunas COVID-19. (Dmytro S/Adobe Stock)
A las personas en mayor riesgo de contagio por el coronavirus se les está dando prioridad para recibir las vacunas COVID-19. (Dmytro S/Adobe Stock)
December 22, 2020

NEW YORK -- With coronavirus vaccines now being distributed, advocates for people living with disabilities are stressing the importance of knowing if they are at increased risk of COVID-19.

People with certain disabilities or on medications with particular side effects are more vulnerable to the effects of the virus, and people in nursing homes or group housing are more likely to become infected. These and other considerations will determine the priorities for vaccine distribution.

Susan Dooha, executive director at the Center for Independence of the Disabled New York, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has information online about who is at greatest risk.

"There's a whole list of chronic or serious health conditions that would put them in the higher-risk category that puts them higher up to receive vaccination," Dooha said.

Information about COVID-19 vaccines and conditions that put people at increased risk from the coronavirus can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Dooha cautions that some people with specific health conditions may be advised not to get the vaccinations currently available, so it's important to find out if they could be at risk of an adverse reaction.

"People should speak with their own health practitioner and ask, based on their own health status and medications they're taking, whether the vaccine is right for them at present," she said.

Conditions that warrant consulting a health care provider include allergic reactions to any of the ingredients of the COVID vaccine or to other vaccines.

Dooha pointed out that people living in nursing homes or other care facilities in New York can get help if their facilities fail to provide adequate information or explanations of vaccine risks and protocols.

"You can call the New York Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program if you believe perhaps that your right to be educated and to consent freely is being violated," she said.

Listings of long-term care ombudsmen by county are available through the New York Office for the Aging website, at aging.ny.gov.

Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears/Cynthia Bishop Jonas, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020