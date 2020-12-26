 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

Survey Finds Support For Higher Taxes on Wealthy To Protect Social Services

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Legislature in January will begin considering proposals to improve the state's health-care system. (Formulanone/Wikimedia Commons)
The Legislature in January will begin considering proposals to improve the state's health-care system. (Formulanone/Wikimedia Commons)
December 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine -- A new survey shows in the wake of the pandemic, a majority of people in Maine want the state government to protect essential services from cuts without raising property taxes.

Evan LeBrun, executive director of Mainers for Working Families, which sponsored the poll, said large majorities support closing corporate tax loopholes, guaranteeing health insurance for all, and forbidding pharmacies from charging higher prices than their counterparts in Canada.

"Mainers are really looking to Augusta for some common-sense solutions to help make sure that working families can stay afloat," LeBrun contended.

The poll also found significant support for the creation of a state-based family and paid-leave insurance fund, and for raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations in order to avoid budget cuts.

A recent study from Maine Consumers for Affordable Health Care found 66,000 Mainers lost health insurance during the pandemic and nearly 200,000 put off medical care last year because of the cost.

The Maine Legislature goes back into session in January, and LeBrun noted the survey found support for a state-based fee on health insurance companies, which would replace a federal version that expires next week.

"At the end of the year when this federal tax on health-insurance providers expires, it's going to be a huge windfall to those health insurance companies," LeBrun explained. "But Maine has the chance to instead recoup that revenue and invest in making health care more affordable."

Advocates would also like the state to create a health-care affordability board to look at ways to increase transparency, improve access to health care and bring down the price of prescription drugs.

Disclosure: Mainers for Working Families contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Civic Engagement, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - ME

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020