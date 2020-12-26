 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2020 


Domestic violence prevention advocates examine options to depend less on police; Manafort and Stone among latest batch of Trump pardons. (Note to Broadcasters - the newscast returns on Monday after the holiday break.)

2020Talks - December 24, 2020 


How do we deal with white supremacy moving forward? A hate expert has some thoughts.

Using 'Healthy Masculinity' to Curb Gender-Based Violence

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Healthy masculinity involves speaking out against abusive language and behaviors. (Adobe Stock)
Healthy masculinity involves speaking out against abusive language and behaviors. (Adobe Stock)
December 23, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- "Know better. Do better. Be better." That's the message violence-prevention advocates are hoping catches on among young men and boys in Ohio.

A new social-media campaign from the Ohio Men's Action Network is working toward establishing healthier definitions of masculinity and norms surrounding gender-based violence. Glenn Harris, assistant director of prevention for the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, said it starts with an understanding that simple biases can escalate violence.

"Violence just doesn't happen out of nowhere," he said. "It happens on a pyramid. Starting at the very lowest rungs are examples of sexist jokes, racist jokes, different biased comments and things against marginalized populations."

Harris said they're teaching men that they have an important role to play in preventing violence in their homes, in their relationships and their communities. He's hopeful this outreach will help curb the spike in domestic violence that typically occurs around the holidays, which could be exacerbated by the pandemic.

The campaign encourages men to speak up when they hear disrespectful gender-based language, stand up to abusive behavior and lead others by demonstrating respect in words and actions. Harris said they're trying to go outside the boundaries of their typical prevention work.

"It's having these challenging conversations that typically we've steered away from," he said, "and it's having those challenging conversations specifically with men and boys, understanding that a large amount of the perpetrators are young men and boys."

Harris said they're reaching out to young men through schools and universities, community partners and fatherhood organizations, where he described some of their messages as especially powerful.

"And we got a good response from men and fathers, who actually became conscious of their actions and their behavior, and what they're showing to the young people in their homes and in their community," he said. "So, fathers were being introspective in that way."

Disclosure: The Ohio Domestic Violence Network contributes to our fund for reporting on Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020